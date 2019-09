Great stuff. Credit to hardworking Punjabi's of Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranawala, Sheikhupura. I have feeling it is you guys, the common men/women of these districts who will drive forward the industrial age in Pakistan. You guys leave the freebooters, rentier mafia, parasites of Karachi and Lahore behind. Now that the motorway network is nearly complete I see vast potential of these forward looking, hard working entrepeneurs. Salute to these unsung heroes like this below -Awesome. We need industrial nodes like this knotted along the entire motorway network. From Peshawar-Islamabad-Lahore-Failsalabad-Multan-Sukker-Karachi. Along the entire 1,000 mile axis linking to the global markets. This is what CPEC is all about.