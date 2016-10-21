What's new

PM directs implementation on SC order to free undertrial, convicted female inmates

PM directs implementation on SC order to free undertrial, convicted female inmates

  • Imran also sought reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration

Fahad Zulfikar Updated 02 Sep 2020


(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities to implement on Supreme Court's orders and free undertrial and convicted women prisoners who fulfill the criteria.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said: "After a meeting with@mohrpakistan, Attorney General & Barrister Ali Zafar, I have asked for immediate implementation of SC order 299/2020 for release of Under Trial women prisoners & convicted women prisoners who fulfill criteria of SC Order.”

I have also asked for immediate reports on foreign women prisoners & women on death row for humanitarian consideration.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 2, 2020
The PM also sought reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration.
According to a report, there are at least 2,000 female prisoners in Pakistan. Of those, 1,225 are juveniles and 33 are on death row, representing less than one percent of all death row inmates.

Most female inmates belong to lower socio-economic backgrounds, unable to pay for private representation and mostly illiterate, hindering their ability to advocate on their own behalf.

PM directs implementation on SC order to free undertrial, convicted female inmates

* Imran also sought reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration
