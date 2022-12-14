PM directs economic team to fulfil IMF program​

Ishaq Dar rules out economic default​

PM directs crackdown against dollar hoarders Economic team told to ensure completion of IMF loan program

Economic team told to ensure completion of IMF loan programHe issued these directions while chairing a high-powered meeting of his economic team in Islamabad on Wednesday.A readout of the meeting issued later stated that Shehbaz had directed the finance ministry to issue an economic fact- sheet of the country to make plain to the public the current situation faced by Pakistan.The directions came after Shehbaz’s financial czar Ishaq Dar had blamed the smuggling of foreign currency for failing to come good on his promise of bringing the greenback to a value less than Rs200.On Wednesday, US dollar closed at Rs224.71 in the interbank, with a meager increase of just one paisa, in comparison to the Tuesday’s closing rate of Rs224.70.PM Shehbaz further directed his economic team to fulfil the International Monitory Fund (IMF) program as renegotiated by his administration after taking over power in April.The premier directed his economic team to focus on institutional reforms and key policy matters for the economic uplift of the country.PM Shehbaz further directed meeting participants to take all necessary measures to control the current account deficit and fiscal deficit.Earlier on Tuesday, Ishaq Dar had told media persons that matters regarding the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package have been completed and that they were waiting on the Fund to complete the matters from their end.On the other hand, former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail had warned that the risk of default would not subside until the IMF program is completed.