What's new

PM directs crackdown against dollar hoarders

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,546
17
28,289
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Economic team told to ensure completion of IMF loan program
1671047999434.png

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed his economic team to launch a crackdown against those who were hoarding US dollars in the country in the wake of reports that the greenback was being smuggled out of the country, causing a gulf in the interbank and open market value of the rupee.

He issued these directions while chairing a high-powered meeting of his economic team in Islamabad on Wednesday.

A readout of the meeting issued later stated that Shehbaz had directed the finance ministry to issue an economic fact- sheet of the country to make plain to the public the current situation faced by Pakistan.


The directions came after Shehbaz’s financial czar Ishaq Dar had blamed the smuggling of foreign currency for failing to come good on his promise of bringing the greenback to a value less than Rs200.

On Wednesday, US dollar closed at Rs224.71 in the interbank, with a meager increase of just one paisa, in comparison to the Tuesday’s closing rate of Rs224.70.

PM directs economic team to fulfil IMF program​

PM Shehbaz further directed his economic team to fulfil the International Monitory Fund (IMF) program as renegotiated by his administration after taking over power in April.

The premier directed his economic team to focus on institutional reforms and key policy matters for the economic uplift of the country.

PM Shehbaz further directed meeting participants to take all necessary measures to control the current account deficit and fiscal deficit.

Ishaq Dar rules out economic default​

Earlier on Tuesday, Ishaq Dar had told media persons that matters regarding the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package have been completed and that they were waiting on the Fund to complete the matters from their end.

On the other hand, former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail had warned that the risk of default would not subside until the IMF program is completed.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PM directs crackdown against dollar hoarders

Economic team told to ensure completion of IMF loan program
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Miftah Ismail tenders resignation as finmin ahead of Ishaq Dar's arrival to Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
3K
salarsikander
salarsikander
ghazi52
China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation
2
Replies
18
Views
715
[--Leo--]
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz Sharif, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva meet on UNGA sidelines
Replies
0
Views
282
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Ishaq Dar befitting response to IMF : Govt seeks major IMF shareholders’ help for $7bn plan
2
Replies
25
Views
581
Dalit
Dalit
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi Arabia extends term for $3bn deposit in SBP
2
Replies
16
Views
539
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom