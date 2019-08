BJP's 'racist ideology'



Separately, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa affirmed the Pakistan Army’s support for Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom, saying the country was prepared to go to “any extent to fulfill its obligations” in this regard, as per a statement from the military’s media wing.



According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today on a single-point agenda of the situation regarding IoK.



“The forum fully supported the government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir.



"Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; efforts which have now been revoked by India itself,” the ISPR statement read.



“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this regard,” the ISPR quoted General Bajwa as saying.