PM congratulates KP on becoming ‘first province’ to provide universal health coverage

Provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while addressing a gathering in Dera Ismail Khan, said that when he had pitched the idea of providing free healthcare to the entire province to Prime Minister Imran, the latter had supported him, saying that other provinces will also follow suit if such a step is taken in KP. CM Mahmood noted that a similar programme was being introduced in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the prime minister had given the Punjab government a deadline as well.