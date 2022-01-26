PM, COAS discuss ‘professional matters’ of Pakistan Army | The Express Tribune PM Imran and COAS General Qamar met at the Prime Minister’s Office and discussed matters pertaining to “professional matters” of Pakistan Army

No further details were given in the brief statement issued by the Prime Minister's OfficePrime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met at the Prime Minister’s Office and discussed matters pertaining to “professional matters” of Pakistan Army on Wednesday, according to an official statement.No further details were given in the brief statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had dismissed rumours of a rift between the prime minister and the country’s ‘establishment’ while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad earlier today, saying the former enjoyed impeccable ties with the latter.The minister criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief for making remarks about the removal of PM Imran. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman made an insensitive comment that they [PDM] will get rid of Imran easily. I ask him to look at himself, the opposition is only relevant because of the media,” he said.According to Rashid, the opposition had backed out on its announcement of collective resignations. “They couldn’t even defeat a single government bill over the past three years; now they can come to Islamabad on March 23, they will suffer defeat on that day as well,” the interior minister added.Rashid said March 23 was a “sensitive day” as the Saudi interior minister will also be coming to Pakistan on that day. “The opposition wants to irk the global leaders through its long march [on March 23],” he claimed.“All roads and phone services will be blocked on accounts of security,” he said and added that the opposition will be humiliated in Islamabad.The interior minister urged the opposition to record protests through democratic means in parliament. “The nation knows you well; you will face humiliation in the next year and a half as well.”