PM chairs meeting of National Ganga River Basin Authority

Central Water Commission along with Indian Space Research Organisation includes 15,615 numbers of identified rivers/streams in the country.

As per a report published by CPCB in February, 2015, 302 polluted river stretches have been identified on 275 rivers based on Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level in rivers, a key indicator of organic pollution.

Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (MoWR, RD&GR) from 01.08.2014 onwards. Presently, NRCP (excluding Ganga and its tributaries) has covered polluted stretches of 31 rivers in 75 towns spread over 14 States at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 4517.82 crore