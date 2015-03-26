/ Register

  Tuesday, August 21, 2018

PM chairs meeting of National Ganga River Basin Authority

Discussion started by Hindustani78, Mar 26, 2015.

  Mar 26, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Prime Minister's Office
    26-March, 2015 19:34 IST


    PM chairs meeting of National Ganga River Basin Authority

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today called for an "uncompromising mission-mode approach" to stop further pollution of the River Ganga.

    Chairing the fifth meeting of the National Ganga River Basin Authority in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the task of cleaning the Ganga was a challenging one, but had the potential to generate immense economical activity, and bring about a positive attitudinal change in the entire country. He said that it is "our responsibility for future generations" to save the River Ganga. He said the River Ganga was associated with "faith" and "devotion" among millions of Indians, and the task was to convert these positive sentiments, into a feeling of responsibility. He said the task at hand could not be accomplished without "Jan-Bhaagidaari" (people`s participation).

    The Prime Minister urged the states to pay special attention to development of towns and villages located on the banks of the River Ganga, and to ensure sufficient awareness in these areas to stop pollution.

    The Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand, who were present in the meeting, also spoke in detail on the subject, and about issues related to their respective states. The themes mentioned by them included silt management, and single-window clearances for proposals from the states.

    Union Ministers Shri Arun Jaitley, Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Ms. Uma Bharati, Shri Birender Singh, Shri Prakash Javadekar, Shri Piyush Goyal, Shri Sanwarlal Jat, and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Shri Arvind Panagariya were also present at the meeting.

    The meeting was coordinated by Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley. Union Minister for Water Resources Ms. Uma Bharati introduced the issues at hand, and delivered the vote of thanks.



    fullstory

    • Govt to make law to protect Ganga from pollution

    21:25 HRS IST
    New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Centre will enact a law for permanent protection of river Ganga from pollution as Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pitched for an "uncompromising mission-mode approach" to stop its further pollution.

    The decision to enact the law was taken at a meeting here chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.


    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi chairing the meeting of National Ganga River Basin Authority, in New Delhi on March 26, 2015.
    [​IMG]
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi chairing the meeting of National Ganga River Basin Authority, in New Delhi on March 26, 2015.
    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 26, 2015
    C130

    C130 ELITE MEMBER

    how many dead human bodies and animals do you think are in the ganges???

    yellow river has the same problem I think.

     
  Mar 26, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Uttar Pradesh Government had offered to supply Ganga water to the Capital, New Delhi and already there have been intiative of setting up modern, environment-friendly crematoria along the Ganga river.

    Clean Ganga: Govt to focus on re-use of effluents, model burning ghats | Zee News

    Creating model cremation ghats on river banks and special projects on stretches without sewage treatment plants (STP) are part of the major initiatives to be implemented for cleansing the polluted Ganga river.

    Central Water Commission (CWC) to prepare plans for the construction of reservoirs along Ganga, Yamuna and its tributaries to ensure sufficient water in these rivers during non-monsoon season, a statement said.

    On the riverfront development and beautification of ghats, Detailed Project Reports (DPR) have been prepared for two such ghats in Delhi and Haridwar. Final decision will be taken for development of ghats in Mathura, Vrindavan and other places on PPP model very soon, the statement said.
     
  Mar 26, 2015
    C130

    C130 ELITE MEMBER

    I doubt that would help much. so many people live near the ganges it would be a massive undertaking to keep it unpolluted,
     
    Thanks x 2
  Mar 26, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Central Government is having scheme to build 2 to 3 crore houses in the cities and towns along the Ganga and its tributaries for the weaker sections and the slum dwellers which would check the pollution.
     
  Mar 26, 2015
    MokshaVimukthi

    MokshaVimukthi BANNED

    So you mean people who live next to the Ganges just chuck their dead into the river ? :lol:

    Keeping the Ganga clean is just like keeping any other river in the world clean.
     
  Mar 30, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    'Housing for All by 2022' is among Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects. Photo shows flats built by the Delhi Urban Shelter Development Board for the economically weaker sections.
    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 6, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    NGT bars construction on Ganga banks in Uttarakhand - The Hindu

    Updated: November 6, 2015 05:38 IST

    “No activity without prior approval from the tribunal”
    The National Green Tribunal on Thursday virtually barred construction of buildings 200 metres along the banks of the Ganga in Uttarakhand till further orders to protect pollutants from being discharged into the river.

    “We direct that no corporation, authority or panchayat shall grant permission for construction of building, houses, hotels or any structures within 200 metres of shore of river Ganga at the highest flood line without prior approval from the tribunal,” a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar said.

    The panel’s direction came on a petition filed by advocate M. C. Mehta who has filed the petition for cleaning of Ganga and suggested that in Western countries rivers are protected from pollution by creating a buffer zone on the banks where no construction is allowed.

    During the hearing, Mr Mehta said that National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA) could purchase land on the banks of river like National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) does to build roads.

    He contended that rapid unregulated constructions were being carried out by simply taking clearances from village panchayats, which are not expert bodies.

    Mr Mehta said that due to unregulated constructions on the banks of river, pollutants were discharged in the river and the hills have become vulnerable to landslides and earthquake.

    The Bench sought a report by Friday from Ministry of Water Resources, prepared by seven IITs on the shortcoming of Ganga Action Plan (GAP)—1 and Plan—2.

    The tribunal had earlier said that evolving a 500 meter buffer zone on the banks of river Ganga like in Western countries could be okay in plain areas but had asked whether it could be feasible in the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand.

    It was said that during GAP—1, a total of Rs 74.8 crore was spent on cleaning the river, while in GAP—2, Rs 153.73 crore was spent for cleaning from Gaumukh to Haridwar.

    Counsel for Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam said all the schemes and plans under the GAP—2 project were successfully completed and implemented.

    The Bench then observed that even if the projects were completed as claimed, the situation of river Ganga has gone from bad to worse.

    “The statement that all the schemes and plans under GAP—2 project were implemented sounds like a joke,” the panel said.

    The green panel was also informed by the Centre that around Rs 6,855 crore was spent together by the Centre and states for cleaning Ganga in 30 years from 1985 to March 31 this year.

    The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board told the Bench that there are 413 industries in Sitkul at Haridwar and among them around 375 factories were connected to Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and the rest had their own treatment plants and septic tanks.

    The NGT had on October 29 voiced concern over the execution of Clean Ganga project wondering why any deficiency should be there when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described it as a paramount national project.

    It said the time has come for the tribunal to issue appropriate directions in connection with cleaning of the river, environment and public health.

    The tribunal had decided to deal with cleaning of the Ganga in phases and a decision was taken to divide the 2,500 km river in four phases. The four phases are Gaumukh to Kanpur, Kanpur to border of Uttar Pradesh, Mukama Ghat in Bihar till Jharkhand border and from this border to the Bay of Bengal.

    The Bench had further divided the first phase into two segments from Gaumukh to Haridwar and from Haridwar to Kanpur for effective implementation of its orders and direction. - PTI

    The panel’s direction came on a petition which suggested that in Western countries rivers are protected from pollution by creating a buffer zone, where no construction is allowed

    Akhilesh seeks Parikkar nod to complete bridge over Gomti - The Hindu


    CM asks PM to roll back reduction in incentive to glass, handicraft exporters
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar to grant permission to complete the half-constructed bridge over the Gomti here.

    “In a letter to the Defence Minister, Mr. Yadav requested him to give permission to complete 160.68-metre bridge on the Gomti river between Dilkusha and Janeshwar Mishra park,” an official spokesperson said here.

    Construction of the bridge started in May this year and was 40 per cent complete, but it is pending from Dilkusha side due to objection by the army.

    The CM said from the Dilkusha side the army has claimed that 152- metre length of the bridge belongs to them.

    Mr. Yadav said a joint survey in July by the army, PWD, bridge corporation and the Revenue Department was done and it was stressed that for construction of a approach road, army’s land was not needed and only working permission was required.

    He said that Principal Secretary (PWD) wrote a letter to the Defence Ministry in August, but the required permission has not been received so far.

    Mr Yadav has requested Mr. Parrikar to direct the officers at his level to issue working permission.

    Meanwhile, the CM has demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back reduction in the incentive to glass and glass handicraft exporters.

    “The CM has written to the PM drawing his attention to the loss caused due to reduction in incentive to the exporters of glass and glass handicraft, so that decline in export of these products can be stopped,” an official spokesman said here.-PTI
     
  Oct 13, 2016
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Ministry of Road Transport & Highways
    13-October, 2016 12:09 IST
    Cabinet approves new link between Sahibganj bypass in Jharkhand to Manihari bypass in Bihar including four lane bridge on river Ganga

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of new link between Sahibganj bypass in Jharkhand to Manihari bypass in Bihar including four lane bridge on river Ganga.

    The cost is estimated to be Rs.1954.77 crore including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities. The total length of the road to be developed is approximately 22 kms.

    This work will be done under the National Highways (Others) on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The concession period of the Project is 19 years including a construction period of four years.

    The new link road will be approximately 16 km long starting (km.200.87 of Sahibganj Pass in Jharkhand) to another six km long near Narenpur (junction of NH-133B and NH-131A on Manihari bypass in Bihar). This stretch also includes a four-lane Bridge on Ganga river.

    The project will help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Bihar and Jharkhand and also in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying in the area in these States. The development of this stretch will also help in uplifting the socio-economic condition of this region in the State.

    It would also increase employment potential for local labourers for project activities. It has been estimated that a total number of 4,076 mandays are required for construction of one kilometre of highway. As such, employment potential of 89,000 (approx.) mandays will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch.

    Background:

    The new project highway is a new formation of the missing link at NH-131A to NH-133B connecting Sahibganj in Jharkhand and Manihari in Bihar. At present, there is a missing link between Jharkhand to Bihar as there is no Bridge on the river Ganga at this location. The vehicular traffic uses Vikramshila Setu at Bhagalpur on Farakka barrage thus travelling a long distance to reach their destinations in North Bihar.

    *****
     
  Oct 25, 2016
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    http://www.deccanchronicle.com/nati...oining-ganga-by-nov-7-ngt-to-green-panel.html

    NGT rapped UP govt for wasting crores of rupees of public money on Ganga rejuvenation and restrained it from spending on any major project.
    [​IMG]
    NGT also said the report should give details of drains joining Ganga from the stretch Haridwar to Unnao and the quantum and quality of waste being released into the river. (Photo: PTI)

    New Delhi: A committee, set up by the National Green Tribunal to collect information on drains joining Ganga between Haridwar and Unnao, was on Tuesday directed by the green panel to submit its report by November 7.

    A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the committee, comprising Member Secretary of Central Pollution Control Board, Chief Engineer of UP Jal Nigam, senior most chief environmental officer of UP Pollution Control Board and representative from the Ministry of Water Resources, to submit its report within the stipulated period.

    NGT also said the report should give details of drains joining Ganga from the stretch Haridwar to Unnao and the quantum and quality of waste being released into the river.

    "The report shall contain details of all the drains and the rivers joining the river Ganga or its main tributaries in Segment B (Haridwar to Unnao) which now will be from Haridwar City Border to Unnao. The points where industrial effluents and sewage is released into the river.

    "The quantum of industrial waste effluent and sewage that is being discharged into the river/drains. The existing Sewage Treatment Plants/Common Effluent Treatment Plants and whether they are functional or not and if they are functional whether they are capable of treating the various pollutants of industrial effluent, sewage and coliform," the bench said.

    The matter is listed for next hearing on November 15. The green panel has divided the work of cleaning the river in different segments -- Gomukh to Haridwar (Phase-I),

    Haridwar to Unnao (termed as segment B of Phase-I), Unnao to border of Uttar Pradesh, border of Uttar Pradesh to border of Jharkhand and border of Jharkhand to Bay of Bengal.


    The tribunal had earlier said ill-planning and unscientific approach by the authorities has led to the chaotic condition faced by the Ganga.

    The tribunal had also rapped UP government for wasting crores of rupees of public money on Ganga rejuvenation and restrained it from spending on any major project except maintenance work on the stretch from Haridwar to Kanpur.

    The NGT had passed the order after CPCB and state authorities including UP Jal Nigam failed to give details like the total number of industrial units and the quantum of industrial waste discharged by them into Ganga.

    Last year, the tribunal had imposed a complete ban on use of plastic of any kind from Gomukh to Haridwar along the river from February 1 and decided to slap a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day on erring hotels, dharamsalas and ashrams spewing waste.
     
  Nov 15, 2016
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Ministry of Finance
    15-November, 2016 19:42 IST
    Government of India and ADB Sign $500 Million Loan to Help Build Longest River Bridge Across the Ganges River in India to Improve the Transport Connectivity Between North and South Bihar and Better Link Between the State Capital, Patna, and the Surrounding Areas



    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India today signed a $500 million loan to build a 9.8 km long road bridge across the Ganges River to improve transport connectivity between North and South Bihar and for better link between the State Capital, Patna, and the surrounding areas. This will be India’s longest river bridge.


    The new Ganga Bridge, to be located near Patna, will span both channels of the Ganges River and serve as an alternate route to the existing Ganga Bridge. The project will also build viaducts, embankments, and toll and service facilities, and will link to national highway networks.


    [​IMG]


    The signatories to the loan agreement for the Bihar New Ganga Bridge Project were Mr. Raj Kumar, Joint Secretary (Multilateral Institutions), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India who signed on behalf of the Government of India, and Mr. L. B. Sondjaja, Deputy Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission, who signed for ADB. The Project Agreement was signed by Mr. Jayant Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Finance Department, Government of Bihar, and Mr. Pankaj Kumar, Managing Director, Bihar State Road Development Corporation.


    After signing the loan agreement, Mr. L. B. Sondjaja, Deputy Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission said that the new Ganga Bridge will significantly reduce travel time to Patna from the surrounding regions, in particular north Bihar, which will ease access of people to state’s administrative and social services. He further said that the bridge is expected to benefit over 9 million people.


    Speaking on the occasion, Mr Raj Kumar, Joint Secretary (Multilateral Institutions), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India said that the construction of the bridge would be a major landmark for the State of Bihar and will be a crucial link between North and South Bihar which is divided by the Ganges River. Her said that the bridge will be a boon for the inhabitants of Raghopur Diara river island who will gain year-round road access. Currently, the 250,000 inhabitants of the island rely on boats and a seasonal pontoon bridge as their only links to Patna.


    Bihar, the third most populous State in India with over 100 million inhabitants, has poverty levels above the national average, with seven out of 10 of the state’s poorest districts located in the north. Traffic volumes are rising but there are only four operational bridges along the 200 km stretch of the Ganges River that pass through Bihar state, and the capacity of existing bridges is already stretched, undermining connectivity and access to opportunities for northern communities.


    The bridge, using state-of-the-art engineering techniques, will be the first of its kind in India. The height and length have been designed to minimize impacts on the river itself and to ensure the bridge will be able to withstand climate-related stresses such as a rise in the water level.


    Along with ADB’s loan and $900,000 in technical assistance to improve bridge operation and management, the state government of Bihar will provide support equivalent to $215 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2020.





    *****

    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 15, 2016
    punit

    punit SENIOR MEMBER

    ITS near my home town !
     
  Nov 23, 2016
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Ministry of Environment and Forests
    22-November, 2016 20:58 IST
    More than six thousand sites identified in five states for planting trees along River Ganga and its tributaries

    “The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for undertaking plantation and associated activities along the river Ganga and its major tributaries. The DPR envisages plantations on sites located within five Km on both sides of river Ganga and two Km on both sides of its major tributaries.

    As per the aforesaid DPR, a total 6,197 sites have been identified by Forest Departments of five participating States viz., Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for raising plantations. State-wise break-up of these sites is as below:

    Uttarakhand: 3,378

    Uttar Pradesh: 2,251

    Bihar: 375

    Jharkhand: 36

    West Bengal: 157

    No such sites are located in Gujarat.

    The afore-mentioned DPR provides for carrying out plantations to the extent of 1,33,751 hectares in the afore-mentioned five States over a period of five years including the current year.”

    This information was given by Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Anil Madhav Dave, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

    ******
     
  Nov 28, 2016
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Labourers construct a temporary pontoon bridge on the Ganges river for the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on Sunday. PTI Photo
    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 29, 2016
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Ministry of Environment and Forests
    29-November, 2016 15:52 IST
    Rivers Under National River Conservation Programme

    The Water Resources Information System (WRIS) database developed by Central Water Commission along with Indian Space Research Organisation includes 15,615 numbers of identified rivers/streams in the country. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with the State Pollution Control Boards is monitoring the water quality of rivers in the country on a regular basis. As per a report published by CPCB in February, 2015, 302 polluted river stretches have been identified on 275 rivers based on Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level in rivers, a key indicator of organic pollution.

    Conservation of rivers is an ongoing and collective effort of the Central and State Governments. This Ministry has been supplementing the efforts of the State Governments in abatement of pollution in identified stretches of various rivers under the programmes of National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) and NGRBA (National Ganga River Basin Authority) for implementation of projects on cost sharing basis between Central and State Governments. As per the amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, the NGRBA programme along with work of Ganga & its tributaries has been transferred to Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (MoWR, RD&GR) from 01.08.2014 onwards. Presently, NRCP (excluding Ganga and its tributaries) has covered polluted stretches of 31 rivers in 75 towns spread over 14 States at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 4517.82 crore. So far, an amount of Rs. 2056.58 crore has been released to various State Governments for implementation of various pollution abatement schemes and a treatment capacity of 2373 million litres per day (mld) has been created under NRCP (excluding Ganga and its tributaries). There is no proposal of this Ministry to bring all rivers under the ambit of NRCP.

    This information was given by Minister of State (Independent Charge) in Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Anil Madhav Dave, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

    ****
     
