Thank you for your kind sentiment.



Getting a bit hairy now with so many thousands infected and dead. The big fear now is when symptoms persist and someone ends up in a general hospital....Boris will be fine in some secure isolated unit....but most folks are going to be in crowded wards.



It is not Spain/Italy...yet, but capacity is being increased just about enough and barely in the nick of time to stay ahead of admissions.



The other big thing that is becoming apparent is that once a person is on a mechanical ventilator, there seems to be a 50:50 survival chance or thereabouts. If a person can fight it without needing ventilation, the survival odds are better.



Doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants, prison guards, bus drivers and many other groups who are working through the lockdown to sustain essential services are all now on the fatalities list.



We "hope" to plateau in the next ten days.



All the best to you also, and all friends and rivals alike on pdf.

Click to expand...