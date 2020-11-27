PM asks industrialists to help promote corporate farming





Stressing the expansion of corporate farming, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought proposals from industrialists to modernise agriculture sector and enhance production of various crops.In a meeting with the country’s leading industrialists and businessmen, the prime minister said national development and prosperity was linked with the development of the business community, facilitation of which was the responsibility of the government.He said the government had included the industrialists’ proposals in policymaking, which have started producing positive results.The PM directed the authorities concerned to resolve export-related issues faced by the industrialists at the earliest.The delegation included Azam Farooq (Cherat Cement), Bashir Ali Muhamamd (Gul Ahmed), Muhammad Ali Taba (Lucky Cement), Saqib Shirazi (Honda Atlas), Fawad Mukhtar (Fatima Fertilizer), Arif Habib (Arif Habib Group Ltd) and Hussain Dawood (Engro Corporation).Industries & Production Minister Hammad Azhar and Advisers to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Dr Ishrat Hussain were also present on the occasion.The delegation thanked the premier for patronizing trade activities in the country. They said the highest level of foreign exchange reserves reflected economic stability and expressed satisfaction over the availability of the government’s economic team for guidance.The delegation also termed the country surplus current account ‘a welcome sign for national economy’.They informed the PM that the demand of cement was highest in the country’s history due to promotion of construction activities, which helped generate immense employment opportunities during the pandemic.