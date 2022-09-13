What's new

PM asks Imran to account for 2010 flood relief donations, 'illegal' foreign funding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while rubbishing the PTI chief Imran Khan’s allegations of media blackout of his party and flood relief telethon, asked him to instead account for the donations he had received following the 2010 floods.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, hoped that Imran Khan would also present an account for the illegal foreign funding, just like the way he (Shehbaz Sharif) and his colleagues had been doing.

Shehbaz Sharif said he as well as his colleagues were still subservient to the law.

The prime minister said he had no time to respond to Imran Khan’s allegations and misunderstandings as the incumbent government was heavily engaged in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

“All of these gags and tactics are your characteristics, not ours. We are just treading the path of law,” the prime minister remarked.

In his tweet on Monday, the PTI chief had alleged the government of making attempts for his party’s media blackout besides torture and fake cases against journalists.

He had questioned the government as who, if not the government, was behind all such attempts to undermine the PTI’s “popularity”, calling it the violation of the international commitment on freedom of speech.
Bas kar yar ki bakwas post kata rata, bar bar us manhoos shakal daka kar shobaz chua ki.

Even Nani league party members are donating to IK funds, ya tomari halat ha.
 
Bas kar yar ki bakwas post kata rata, bar bar us manhoos shakal daka kar shobaz chua ki.

Even Nani league party members are donating to IK funds, ya tomari halat ha.
Bhai dont judge him, we dont know his/her economical conditions. Every cent earned by spamming for maryum media cell can be useful for him.
 

