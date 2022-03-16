PM asks Bangladesh Air Force personnel to be disciplined to attain goal

Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,829
- -5
PM asks BAF personnel to be disciplined to attain goalBangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka | Published: 12:37, Mar 16,2022
https://www.newagebd.net/article/165568/pm-asks-baf-personnel-to-be-disciplined-to-attain-goal
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the Bangladesh Air Force personnel to be aware of hard work, discipline and patriotism to attain any goal.
‘Achieving goals is impossible without hard work, discipline and patriotism. I hope you will be conscious of this,’ she said.
The prime minister made this remark while addressing the induction ceremony of GROB-120 TP aircraft to BAF at the Air Force Base Bir Shreshtho Flt Lt Matiur Rahman, Jashore, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.
She said, ‘The main identity of the professionals is their professional skills. There is no substitute for professionalism and honesty.’
The head of the government said they have already inducted state-of-the-art Fly-by-wire, YAK-130 Combat trainer with digital cockpit feature, K-8W Jet Trainer, L-410 Transport Trainer, AW-119KX Helicopter Trainer and different types of simulators to ensure better and up-to-date aviation training for future generations of BAF.
In continuation of this, she said today, 12 GROB-120 training aircraft are going to be included in the BAF.
In the second phase within this year, she said 14 more GROB-120 training aircraft will be added to the fleet of the force.
The premier said that through all these inclusions, the capability of BAF was further enhanced, adding, ‘I firmly believe that the state-of-the-art GROB-120 training aircraft will play an effective role in the timely training of the young pilots.’
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System, Air Defense System Integration, Mobile Gap Filler Radar, K-8W Aircraft Simulator, Attack Helicopters and various military equipment would be incorporated to the air force as soon as possible, she continued.
Sheikh Hasina urged the BAF members to be very diligent in flying and maintenance of this valuable GROB-120 training aircraft collected with the hard earned money of the people.
Earlier, the prime minister witnessed an eye-catching fly past of the Grob G- 120 TP training aircrafts.