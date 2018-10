PM: Armed Forces to be strengthened to protect sovereignty

Published at 03:55 pm October 25th, 2018

The PM made the statements after inaugurating 'Bangabandhu Complex' of Bangladesh Air Force Academy in Jessore, reports UNB.



She also unveiled the plaque of foundation stone of Biman Sena Training Institute of the Air Base Zahurul Haque in Patenga, Chittagong, and formally inaugurated the activities of its 105 Advanced Jet Training Unit via videoconferencing from Jessore.

The Bangabandhu Complex was constructed with modern facilities including the scope for providing training to 600 flight cadets at a time.



Besides, there are eight laboratories, and hangars for 30 aircrafts under the complex.