What's new

PM approves Lt Gen Faiz Hamid’s early retirement: sources

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,364
19
28,063
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1669976199103.png

  • Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decided to retire after new COAS appointment.
  • He served as DG ISI, Commander Peshwar Corps during PTI govt.
  • His announcement followed Gen Azhar Abbas's similar decision.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday approved Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid’s application for early retirement, sources reported.
A few days ago, Lt Gen Hamid sent his application to GHQ, which forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval via the defence ministry.
Lt Gen Hamid served as DG ISI and corps commander Peshawar during the PTI government. He was later posted as Bahawalpur corps commander.
Hamid's announcement came on the heels of Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Azhar Abbas's similar decision.
The two top army men were among the six candidates recommended for the office of the chief of the army staff to succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired on November 29, 2022. However, the PM selected General Asim Munir, who assumed command of the armed forces on the same day.
www.geo.tv

PM approves Lt Gen Faiz Hamid’s early retirement: sources

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was among six senior generals recommended for elevation for the top slots of military
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
dunyanews.tv

PM Shehbaz accepts Faiz Hameed's request for early retirement

PM Shehbaz accepts Faiz Hameed's request for early retirement
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
7,067
-3
13,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 902233
  • Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decided to retire after new COAS appointment.
  • He served as DG ISI, Commander Peshwar Corps during PTI govt.
  • His announcement followed Gen Azhar Abbas's similar decision.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday approved Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid’s application for early retirement, sources reported.
A few days ago, Lt Gen Hamid sent his application to GHQ, which forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval via the defence ministry.
Lt Gen Hamid served as DG ISI and corps commander Peshawar during the PTI government. He was later posted as Bahawalpur corps commander.
Hamid's announcement came on the heels of Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Azhar Abbas's similar decision.
The two top army men were among the six candidates recommended for the office of the chief of the army staff to succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired on November 29, 2022. However, the PM selected General Asim Munir, who assumed command of the armed forces on the same day.
www.geo.tv

PM approves Lt Gen Faiz Hamid’s early retirement: sources

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was among six senior generals recommended for elevation for the top slots of military
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
dunyanews.tv

PM Shehbaz accepts Faiz Hameed's request for early retirement

PM Shehbaz accepts Faiz Hameed's request for early retirement
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
PM ? 🤣🤣🤣 Khota has nothing todo with retirement 😃
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz’s pick for army chief?
2
Replies
27
Views
793
ghazi52
ghazi52
Imran Khan
Lt General Faiz Hameed plans to take early retirement after COAS appointment
2 3
Replies
31
Views
839
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Decision imminent: Summary containing 6 names for next army chief sent to PMO
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
President to meet Imran in Lahore, Asif wants Alvi to protect country from political conflicts
Replies
8
Views
236
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA initiates inquiry against Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib
Replies
10
Views
356
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom