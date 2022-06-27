What's new

PM approves import of coal from Afghanistan in Pakistani currency

1656356703389.png

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved import of coal from Afghanistan in the Pakistani rupee to help generate low-cost electricity in the country.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to improve the mechanism for transportation of Afghan coal, expressed concerns over the rising price of coal in the international market.

He said the rise in coal price was also one of the reasons behind the generation of expensive electricity by the coal power plants operating in the country.

He viewed that the import of Afghan coal in Pakistani currency would save the foreign exchange.

The prime minister was told that the import of Afghan coal – initially for Sahiwal and Hub power plants – would save around $2.2 billion annually.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective mechanism for the purpose to help generate low-cost power generation and provide relief to the domestic and industrial consumers.

He directed the railway ministry to take all-out measures for swift transportation of coal from Afghanistan to the power plants.

He also instructed the formation of a committee of all relevant departments under Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Miftah Ismail, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Our Thar coal has high sulphur content and its usage is not very efficient for certain power plants. Nevertheless, the new plants being set up in Thar are adapted for local coal.
Click to expand...
Its because of idiotic decision by SS

Anyway there are coal resevrs in KPK that can be used esp in wazristan and chitral
 

