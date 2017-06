Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is set to appear before JIT on June 15, 2017.Extra security arrangements have been put in place in and around the Federal Judicial Academy where Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be questioned by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the premier’s family’s global money trail today.The Supreme Court began investigating Sharif late last year after the main political parties failed to agree on a committee to probe the Panama Papers leaks, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan threatened mass protests and to ‘shut down Islamabad’.The JIT had prepared the questionnaire for the prime minister and his children last month. It has already questioned Hussain Nawaz , the PM’s elder son. The investigation team has also grilled his younger son, Hassan Read more: PML-N leaders U-turn on JIT; Question ISI, MI involvement The PM’S elder son Hussain Nawaz moved the Supreme Court for changing the JIT’s formation while Sharif’s cousin Tariq Shafi moved the top Court against what he described as harassment by JIT.In a press statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Asif Kirmani Tuesday said the said it came to the knowledge of the prime minister that the workers wanted to express their solidarity with him during his appearance.The prime minister said the PML-N workers were the assets of the party and he was aware of their sentiments and wanted to thank them.The prime minister’s notice came shortly after PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted on Tuesday that he ‘won’t allow’ PML-N’s ‘Gullus’ to hold a show of physical strength when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appears before the Joint Investigation Team probing his alleged offshore wealth.The PM’S elder son Hussain Nawaz moved the Supreme Court for changing the JIT’s formation while Sharif’s cousin Tariq Shafi moved the top Court against what he described as harassment by JIT. Hussain again moved the Supreme Court against the leakage of his photograph during interrogation.The appearance of Prime Minister of Pakistan before JIT today is not unprecedented. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a history of appearing before Courts and commissions. Starting from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto all the way to Asif Ali Zardari, PPP has never shied away from facing courts. Recently, high-level party officials such as Dr. Asim Hussein and Sharjeel Inam Memon have also presented themselves before the Courts.