What's new

PM announces Rs5mn each for heirs of PTI's long march victims

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,018
20
27,619
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1668100210152.png

  • PMO issues detailed statement.
  • Prime Minister expresses grief over the deaths.
  • The cheques to be handed over to bereaved soon.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced Rs5 million each for the fatal victim of the PTI’s long march to support the bereaved families.

Three of the four victims lost their lives after they were run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container and one in the Wazirabad shooting.

“The Prime Minister, while expressing his grief over the tragic deaths during the recent long march of a political party, has been pleased to announce financial assistance of Rs5 million each in favour of legal heirs of the deceased,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

According to the PMO statement, the compensation would be extended to the next of kin of Moazzam Gondal, Sadaf Naeem, Samir Nawaz, and Hassam Baloch.

“The Prime Minister has further been pleased to direct that the cheque(s) of financial assistance shall be handed over to the families of the deceased persons immediately after completing the procedural requirements,” the official handout said.

Moazzam Gondal, the PTI worker, was killed in the Wazirabad long march shooting, while Sadaf Naeem, a journalist working for a private news channel, died on Sunday, October 30, after being crushed under the wheels of PTI's container’s truck near Kamoke on GT Road Lahore.
www.geo.tv

PM announces Rs5mn each for heirs of PTI's long march victims

Three victims lost lives in long march road accidents, one killed in Wazirabad shooting
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to be '10 times stricter' on PTI's latest long march: Sana
Replies
1
Views
109
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
MPA Khurram Laghari announces decision to leave PTI hours before long march
Replies
11
Views
192
koolio
koolio
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ruling coalition decides to not allow PTI's long march to enter Islamabad
Replies
5
Views
129
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC rejects govt's request to immediately stop PTI's long march, advises talks with Imran Khan
Replies
5
Views
127
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC gives govt free hand to tackle PTI long march
Replies
3
Views
149
alibaz
alibaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom