PM announces revolutionary steps in policy speech

Revolutionary agenda unfurled

ISLAMABAD - Setting ambitious targets for his government Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani announced a number of measures to give immediate succour to the nation from price-hike, unemployment and poverty, and also sought their help in combating terrorism and other challenges facing the country.Speaking in the National Assembly after taking vote of confidence PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani listed operation against terrorism as countrys own war, which was posing serious threats to the countrys solidarity.In a major shift to the policy on war on terror Premier Gilani offered the extremist elements to lay down their arms and enter into dialogue with the government for getting their grievances addressed.We are ready to talk to all those who are ready to lay down their arms and want peace, he said.He said government would soon be bringing a special package for the development of the Tribal Areas which would not only help generate employment opportunities but would also remove the backwardness of these areas which had been ignored in the past.He also announced revocation of FCR but later when some queries were raised by JUI(F) Chief Maullana Fazlur Rehman on the subject, PM said that a committee would be constituted to review it in detail.Welcoming the announcement of the Chief of the Army Staff regarding withdrawal of Army personnel from the civil departments, PM directed for completing the process within two-week time.He further said that move would enhance the dignity, respect and honour of the Armed Forces.To the thumping of the desks Prime Minister reiterated his governments commitment toward the restoration of the deposed judges.He said that the process had been initiated for taking back the detention order of these judges of superior courts.Referring to power, flour and water crises in the country, Prime Minister Gilani said they would not keep the masses in dark and as these problems were not easy to tackle. He said there was a possibility of more load shedding in the country during the upcoming summer season but hoped that with the short-term measures and support of masses they would manage the problems. He listed a number of long-term projects to have a permanent solution to the problem.He said to overcome the electricity shortage in the country, which at present stands at 3000 megawatt, new power units would be set up and PEPCO was asked to issue 10 million energy saver bulbs at discounted prices.The shortage next year, he added, is expected to reach 4000 MW.He said in the first phase, Thar Coal Project, with the capacity of 5000MW would be launched and in next phases the power generation capacity would be enhanced to 20,000MW.He said Wapda had already been directed to come up with the new projects of power generation and dams so that both the water and power shortage could be met effectively.He further said that the investment in the project of Keti Bandar would be invited again and power conservation strategy at all levels would be adopted.On national savings drive, he started from 40 per cent cut in the Prime Minister House budget and hoped that the other ministries and departments would follow the suit.He further directed that the cabinet members would not use vehicles beyond 1600cc capacity and would be allowed Economy Plus class during inland travel.He also directed for abolition of special counters established at airports for the MPs.He also announced initiation of PM Question Hour in the National Assembly so that Prime Minister would himself answer the questions of the public.To provide employment to the fresh graduates, Prime Minister announced the setting up of Literacy and Health Commission. It would also ensure employment to one person in a household.He said a Madrassa Welfare Authority would be set-up to introduce a uniform syllabus for these religious institutions and would also register the foreign students getting education in these institutions.To overcome the housing units shortage in the country Premier Gillani said that every year one million housing units would be constructed in the country. He also announced launching of 5-marla housing scheme in rural areas for the poor besides provision of houses on 80 square meters and flats in the cities for the general public.He said all retiring government servants would be given flats or houses and the provinces would also be directed to launch similar schemes for the retired persons.Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani said to make country self-sufficient in the production of edible oil, for which the government spends one billion dollars annually on its import, cultivation of sunflower will be encouraged in suitable areas.He also announced upward revision of wheat support price from Rs 510 to Rs 625 and crop insurance for farmers who owned agricultural land. He also announced provision of fertilizers on subsidized rates to the farmers.To save the wastage of water, he added, canals would be brick lined and small dams would be constructed to ensure supply of water for irrigation and drinking purposes.To keep the environment clean, he said the government will encourage CNG-run buses.The Prime Minister said that National Accountability Bureau, which in the past carried out selected accountability and was directly under the executive, would now be placed under judiciary. But later when some learned members raised objection on it, PM Gillani ordered disbanding the Bureau.Vowing to carry forward the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he said her programme of Lady Health Workers would be further expanded in rural areas.He said the public would be issued with national identity cards free of cost.Speaking about the provincial autonomy, he said concurrent list would be abolished within one year and provinces would be given their due rights.This is in line with our constitution which calls for ensuring rights of all federating units, Prime Minister Gilani noted.He also gave assurance that injustices committed against the people of Balochistan and other provinces would be redressed and to achieve this end a Truth and Reconciliation Commission would be set up which would look into these excesses.He said a review commission would be formed for the release of political prisoners.He spelt out the foreign policy of the government and said Pakistan wanted close and cordial relations with the US, Europe and all neighbouring countries.He stressed the need for resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogue and assured that the sacrifices of the Kashmiris would not go waste. He said the issue would be resolved under the UN resolutions and as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.Friendship with China, which he said was deeper than Indian Ocean and taller than Himalayas, would be further strengthened. He said Pakistan also wanted to see peace in Afghanistan, which was in the interest not only of Pakistan but also the whole region.He said laws against freedom of the press would be revoked and efforts would be made to give Wage Award to journalists and newspapers workers.He said the law of freedom of information was faulty which will be changed in a positive way.The law governing Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) would be changed and it would be made to work as part of the Federal Information Ministry.He also announced the revival of trade and student unions.He also fixed the minimum wages of a labourer at Rs. 6000 per month.He said those who had laid down their lives for the sake of democracy would be properly compensated and their children would be given scholarships and provided with health and education facilities.Prime Minister Gillani said those government servants who became disabled while in service would be given full pension benefits and the condition of 10 years service would also be waived off in all such cases.The Prime Minister paid tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and said her sacrifice had lit the candle of democracy.He thanked Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Zardari for nominating him as the Prime Minister.He said he prayed to Allah Almighty to give him strength to fulfil his responsibilities and commitments.Prime Minister Gilani said he would also take along the parties in APDM.