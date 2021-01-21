

PM announces launch of 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan announced the launch of high-speed 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan to ensure the technological development of tribal districts.Addressing a gathering of tribal notables during a cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the prime minister that said the launch of high-speed internet was in line with bringing development in South Waziristan, an area that had long suffered the brunt of terrorism.He mentioned that internet access in the area was previously denied due to security concerns, with the major apprehension that technology could be used by miscreants backed by India.