PM announces launch of 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

PM announces launch of 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan announced the launch of high-speed 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan to ensure the technological development of tribal districts.

Addressing a gathering of tribal notables during a cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the prime minister that said the launch of high-speed internet was in line with bringing development in South Waziristan, an area that had long suffered the brunt of terrorism.

He mentioned that internet access in the area was previously denied due to security concerns, with the major apprehension that technology could be used by miscreants backed by India.



3G data sites upgraded to 4G in South Waziristan: PTA

  As per details, Data Services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were restored in South Waziristan after Prime Minister's visit on 20th January 2021.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that 3G data sites have been upgraded to 4G in South Waziristan.

As per details, Data Services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were restored in South Waziristan after Prime Minister's visit on 20th January 2021.
Subsequently, PTA carried out a Quality of Service (QoS) survey in South Waziristan, in order to check the on-ground status of telecom services. CMOs were asked not only to improve the services but also to upgrade their 3G data sites.

Accordingly, Jazz which was providing 3G data services in South Waziristan, has upgraded all of its 3G sites to 4G. This step will allow subscribers to enjoy high speed data services.

PTA is continuously following up with CMOs to install more sites in the area so that better voice and data services can be extended to the subscribers in line with the vision of the PM of Pakistan.
Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that 3G/4G internet services will be resumed in Waziristan.
PM said 3G/4G internet services will become operational in South Waziristan. Security issues were a major obstacle in the delay in providing 3G/4G internet services, the PM said.

3G data sites upgraded to 4G in South Waziristan: PTA

As per details, Data Services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were restored in South Waziristan after Prime Minister's visit on 20th January 2021.
