PM and Army worried about Afghanistan while Karachi?

PM Imran Khan is worried about Afghanistan humanitarian situation and Army also focus Afghanistan as it helped US to withdraw forces and helped Taliban.
During all these Noble and Grand Designs, orphan Karachi is been violently attacked relentlessly by armies of criminal gangs from all over Pakistan.
About 46000 motor bikes were snatched, hundreds of cars, and thousands of mobile phones. Cars and motor bikes are sold at dirt cheap prices in Balichistan and interior Sindh ( and we hear poor baluchis).
That was material which is though difficult to replace but hapless citizens are killed day and night by these gangsters and PM and Army feeling so much pain for Afganistan.
Karachi is forces to desperately look for options outside Pakistan.
Imam Ali said, rule of unbelief can remain but not the rule of Oppression.

Conditions worst than dire in Karachi....and Ameer-E-Shehar and Salar-E-Shehar both.....just no comments....
 
imadul said:
PM Imran Khan is worried about Afghanistan humanitarian situation and Army also focus Afghanistan as it helped US to withdraw forces and helped Taliban.
During all these Noble and Grand Designs, orphan Karachi is been violently attacked relentlessly by armies of criminals
I seriously want to ask do you people think before starting a thread. US is worried about Ukraine and several other parts of the world meanwhile in USA crime rate is all time high. Defund the Police has backfired and some cities are even demanding deploying National Guards. Yes Karachi has huge monstrous problem which needs to be addressed but stop bringing other issues with it. A country leadership has to deal with dozens of issues at same time.
 
Zarvan said:
I seriously want to ask do you people think before starting a thread. US is worried about Ukraine and several other parts of the world meanwhile in USA crime rate is all time high. Defund the Police has backfired and some cities are even demanding deploying National Guards. Yes Karachi has huge monstrous problem which needs to be addressed but stop bringing other issues with it. A country leadership has to deal with dozens of issues at same time.
The city runs all of Pakistan. The city which provides 65% of revenue...has no value in your sight.
The comparison between crimes in US and Karachi shows a blockage in thinking. DISCRIMINATION OF ANY KIND IS ILLEGAL IN USA and every state, city, town rule themselves. ALL of Karachi resources and department run by a Sindhi or non Karachi.
 

