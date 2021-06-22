PM allowed force use, but military opposed it

After ages I have seen a very balanced and sensible article in Dawn.



I was also puzzled about the rational behind TTP negotiations but now it is clear that its a moment of opportunity that we can avail.



However, being devils advocate, i would say the approach could be to go full aggressive and destroy TTP in this timeframe of a year. Take out all the leadership by sending SSG on Afghani soil. Talks are not a long term solution nor is the operation. The only long term solution is to provide economic development to areas like FATA and Baluchistan. We are trying talks , temporary peace and then blow out in Baluchistan since almost 5 decades but nothing is being achieved.



While there is no military solution then there is no political solution as well. It is a combination of Political, military, economic and socio-economic solution ...



We have to invest in economic opportunities and education opportunities for them.