PM aide Denies Indian Media Reports claiming backchannel talks with Indian NSA

Gilljutt said: You are delusional. That was a media report not a government statement. This came about on the same day as you are confirmed to remain in the FATF greylist and within days of China pulling back on the border.



BTW. Nobody cares on the Indian side if the Pakistani government was involved or not. We'd rather deal with the Pakistani army than the government. Thats where the decision making power is. Click to expand...

Gilljutt said: What is Dr Moeed Yusuf job and why was he not involved in these negotiations? Because on the Indian side the civilian government directs the negotations. Click to expand...

Calm down mate,. I am worried that you might burn your blood for nothing while sitting before computer. In-fact, the subject here is about Indian Media's continuous propaganda & lies despite being exposed before. Nothing stops your "We" to deal with the Pakistan Army, only IF you could do and you are free to make an attempt anytime. Sure, none of the side will be sitting idle so Modi can try to pull a stunt this time as well.Ask the Indian media about the same as to why they did name Moeed at all. That is exactly Moeed Yousuf denied for which, instead of correcting Indian Media you are still asking question. Try to read or re-read, read repeat and understand.