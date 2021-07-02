PM adviser Shahzad Akbar meets LHC CJ-designate Shahzad Akbar congratulates LHC Chief Justice-designate Muhammad Ameer Bhatti over his appointment

Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar congratulated Lahore High Court Chief Justice-designate Muhammad Ameer Bhatti over being appointed for the post.The adviser called on the judge on Thursday.On his return after around a 20-minute meeting, Akbar told the reporters that he just came to congratulate senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti on his appointment as the next chief justice.The adviser did not respond to queries of reporters. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is going to superannuate on July 5.President Arif Alvi has already issued a notification about the appointment of Justice Bhatti as the chief justice. He will take the oath of office on July 6.