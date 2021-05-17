Plunge in Uighur birthrate ‘supports genocide claims’

The birth rate across the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, home to many of the country’s repressed Uighur minority, has almost halved amid accusations of genocide against the community.Such an extreme decline is unprecedented in the 71 years that the UN has been collecting global fertility statistics, and is even larger than falls in birth rates during the Syrian civil war and genocides in Rwanda and Cambodia, according to Nathan Ruser, an author of a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank.