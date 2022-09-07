What's new

Plot Being Hatched To Topple PTI Govt In Punjab: Imran Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,891
19
26,064
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday accused the coalition government of hatching a new plot to topple the PTI government in Punjab, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Chishtian today, Imran Khan revealed that a conspiracy is being hatched to have him declared ineligible to contest elections and overthrow the PTI government in Punjab province.

“The three stooges and fugitive know they cannot defeat me in elections. That’s why they are hatching conspiracies to get me disqualified by using the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he alleged.

The former prime minister maintained that efforts were being made to cause a clash between his party and the state institutions. “Current rulers are aware that they can’t win the elections so they are trying to create a situation to initiate a fight between the major political party and the institutions,” Khan alleged.

He went on to say that Chishtian was a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but now it belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The former prime minister said that he was not against the judiciary or other institutions and always talked about making state institutions stronger. “No society can progress without the rule of law,” he said and added that he had launched a movement for the independence of the judiciary 26 years ago.

Khan also thanked the people of Chishtian for coming in large numbers to support his struggle for real independence from “corrupt rulers”.
arynews.tv

Plot being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran Khan

BAHAWALNAGAR: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday accused the coalition government of hatching a new plot
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt warns of filing 'treason cases' against Imran Khan, allies
2
Replies
17
Views
946
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan advises PTI’s keyboard warriors to limit to ‘constructive criticism’ of institutions
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sana warns Imran against spreading unrest during Punjab by-polls
Replies
7
Views
202
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly
Replies
8
Views
329
Al-zakir
Al-zakir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
702
Invicta
Invicta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom