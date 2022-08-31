Plot being hatched to 'kill PM', 'AL men' involved: Former minister​

Staff CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 31 Aug 2022, 12: 01Abul Kalam AzadFormer information minister Abul Kalam Azad on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy is being hatched in the country to kill the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.Awami-League (AL) men are also reportedly involved in this conspiracy.He came up with this remark while addressing a general proposal in the parliament over 15 August in 1975.Abul Kalam said he won’t talk in detail about the plot in the parliament. If he would get a chance to meet the PM, he would inform her. AL men are also reportedly involved in the conspiracy in exchange for money.Detective branches, including DGFI, NSI, DB, do not provide exact information on many occasions, he claimed, adding that the prime minister should collect the data using own mechanism -- through the leaders and activists of grassroots level.