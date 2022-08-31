What's new

Plot being hatched to 'kill PM', 'AL men' involved: Former minister

Plot being hatched to 'kill PM', 'AL men' involved: Former minister​

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 31 Aug 2022, 12: 01

Abul Kalam Azad
Abul Kalam Azad

Former information minister Abul Kalam Azad on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy is being hatched in the country to kill the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Awami-League (AL) men are also reportedly involved in this conspiracy.

He came up with this remark while addressing a general proposal in the parliament over 15 August in 1975.

Abul Kalam said he won’t talk in detail about the plot in the parliament. If he would get a chance to meet the PM, he would inform her. AL men are also reportedly involved in the conspiracy in exchange for money.

Detective branches, including DGFI, NSI, DB, do not provide exact information on many occasions, he claimed, adding that the prime minister should collect the data using own mechanism -- through the leaders and activists of grassroots level.

Plot being hatched to 'kill PM', 'AL men' involved: Former minister

Former information minister Abul Kalam Azad on Wednesday claimed a conspiracy is being hatched in the country to kill the prime minister Sheikh Hasina
