Asks Pak, OIC to urge China to stop ‘ill-treatment’

SRINAGAR — Expressing serious concern over the "alarming" plight of Uighur Muslims in China, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani Saturday appealed the Government of Pakistan to intervene and help "their brethren out of this suffocating situation.""Although international media is almost silent about what is happening in Uighur community of China but whatever little information trickles down through social media and a few media houses is not only disturbing but alarming as well," he said in a statement.Geelani said thousands of Muslims have been imprisoned and made captive for years together in large camps and godowns. "They are deprived of any humane treatment. They are not allowed to meet their family members. Their families even don't know why and where their loved ones are detained. Their beard is shaved off and women are not allowed Hijabs," he said.He further said: "The recent reports of ill-treatment of Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan is heart wrenching. Muslims are forced to eat and drink during the day time at their work places. They are compelled to keep their hotels and eateries open despite their resistance. They are not allowed to perform their religious obligations like Salah and Fasts.""This is the worst form of majoritarian oppression and religious hatred, which is enough to send shock waves down the spine of every conscious human," Hurriyat (G) chairman said.He said Muslims are forced to migrate from their own homeland under a well-knit and well planned conspiracy. "Conducive atmosphere is created by the jingoistic media and fascist forces to legalize and legitimize their exit," he said.He recalled the "genocide of a small Muslim minority recently in Myanmar where these helpless and innocent believers of one God were burnt alive, their women folk gang raped and even kids put to sky high flames, but the champions of democracy, those fighting the oppression themselves for decades, maintained criminal silence on this state operated military onslaught against a minority".Geelani appealed world bodies especially United Nations and OIC to take these disturbing reports from Uighur, China very seriously and rescue them.He appealed organizers of OIC Summit, which is going on in KSA, to put a stop on this "state- sponsored religious hatred"."Mere declarations and statements can hardly be sufficient to hold back the cruel and iron hands of oppressor and if these world bodies fail to uphold their commitment, these seminars and conferences and their tall claims of justice are nothing but hoax," he said.