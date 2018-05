Uyghur Extraditions Reveal China's Growing Surveillance State

This Is What A 21st-Century Police State Really Looks Like

URUMQI, China—This city on China’s Central Asia frontier may be one of the most closely surveilled places on earth.Security checkpoints with identification scanners guard the train station and roads in and out of town. Facial scanners track comings and goings at hotels, shopping malls and banks. Police use hand-held devices to search smartphones for encrypted chat apps, politically charged videos and other suspect content. To fill up with gas, drivers must first swipe their ID cards and stare into a camera.China’s efforts to snuff out a violent separatist movement by some members of the predominantly Muslim Uighur ethnic group have turned the autonomous region of Xinjiang, of which Urumqi is the capital, into a laboratory for high-tech social controls that civil-liberties activists say the government wants to roll out across the country.evidences of systematic oppresion of the Uyghursin China is overwhelming. USA orld order was far from perfect, but those who think that China raplacing the US at the helm would be somekind of imrpvment are delusional to say the least.