  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Plight of the Sikh community in Peshawar..Let's do something

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by war&peace, Mar 16, 2018.

  Mar 16, 2018 #1
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Sikhs living & enjoying in Peshawar ....just watch and see how happy and patriotic they are. Very well integrated into the local culture but still they are totally free in following their religion, wearing their religious dress (the turban for sikh men) unlike France, a so called free secular country that forbids use of religious symbolism from the public space, Sikhs in one of the most conservative cities of the Islamic republic of Pakistan are living with complete freedom without any threat from far-right racists and fascists.


    @Maarkhoor @django @Aquaman @Pluralist @Horus @SherDil @PakSword
     
    Last edited: Mar 16, 2018
  Mar 16, 2018 #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

  Mar 16, 2018 #3
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    I think the minorities are treated well in Pakistan.

    It is just some stupid people who like to bring this up about minorities' rights.

    bro, Islam teaches tolerance. That is a basic principle.
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #4
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    or rather it is a sinister agenda as part of the 5th Gen war against Pakistan??
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #5
    Spring Onion

    Spring Onion PDF VETERAN

    Peshawar is a altogether a different environment when it comes to our fellow Sikh Pakistanis. They are respected here and we have never felt any difference between them and us. Many are traders and oh we have a famous Satnam Singh hakeem too :)
     
  6. Mar 16, 2018 #6
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    Pashtun culture, language has conquered them.. :D

    They are literally everywhere.
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #7
    Spring Onion

    Spring Onion PDF VETERAN

    Well yes :) here they have a pashtun outlook
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #8
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    There are some issue and we want to resolve them but the way it is presented in media especially international media is totally biased, distorted and highly exaggerated.
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #9
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    That is where I agree with you.

    Same goes for honour killings. There are no honour killings in Pakistan.

    Even my 72 year old father tells me that even in Urdu they don't use the words that would mean honour killings but something else.
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #10
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Well, Sikhs are treated even better in Punjab or they feel better partly because of their culture matches with the rest of Punjabi people and partly because their holy places are in Punjab. Recently the Punjab govt approved Sikh Marriage Act so now they can marry according to their religion and it will be legal directly and subject to their own religion law (shariah). But I selected Peshawar in particular because it is considered more conservative city than any city in Punjab. So I wanted to highlight that even conservative people of Peshawar show high level of tolerance towards their Sikh brothers... They can wear their dresses, worship and follow their rituals and traditions without any problem. Unlike some so called secular countries of the Europe that ban headscarf mainly to target the Muslim women.
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #11
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    Absolutely as Christians and Jews are able to marry according to their religious laws.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    A particular group makes the most of the false propaganda and we normally don't confront them and console and cajole them for being a minority but some of them have an anti-Pakistan agenda and most of them just use this oppressed minority card to secure visas and asylums in western countries like UK, Germany and Canada and get grants. Applying for asylum in another country is basically a treason especially on flimsy basis.
     
    Last edited: Mar 16, 2018
  Mar 16, 2018 #13
    MastanKhan

    MastanKhan PDF VETERAN

    Hi,

    Islam may teach tolerance---but Islam is not the issue---.

    The issue is Pakistanis---.
     
  Mar 16, 2018 #14
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    That's what is highlighted by the thread especially video report.. Pakistanis are totally okay with the Sikh community.
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 10:19 AM #15
    Gurkha13

    Gurkha13 FULL MEMBER

    Lol...Minorities in Pakistan are backward, have no access to education and are mostly unemployed.There are no elite class, high people from minorities in Pakistan. Tell me how many Business tycoons are there from the minority communities. How many high level government officials or politicians are there from the minority communities in Pakistan?
     
