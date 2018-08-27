Plight of the Sikh community in Peshawar..Let's do something

Sikhs living & enjoying in Peshawar ....just watch and see how happy and patriotic they are. Very well integrated into the local culture but still they are totally free in following their religion, wearing their religious dress (the turban for sikh men) unlike France, a so called free secular country that forbids use of religious symbolism from the public space, Sikhs in one of the most conservative cities of the Islamic republic of Pakistan are living with complete freedom without any threat from far-right racists and fascists. @Maarkhoor @django @Aquaman @Pluralist @Horus @SherDil @PakSword