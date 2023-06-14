PLI scheme may push Apple to up iPhone production in India to over 18% by FY25 Apple may move up to 18% of global iPhone production to India by FY2025 under the governments production-linked incentive scheme, according to a Bank of America report. The move toward local production could make India a “credible global supply chain alternative” for mobile phones and...

The government’s production-linked incentive scheme for mobile phones may drive Apple to shift at least 18% of its global iPhone production to India by FY2025, with the potential for the Cupertino-based company to expand further if the larger scale incentivises its vendors to also expand in the country, a report said.The report by Bank of America released Tuesday added that the PLI scheme for mobile phones can help India meet its ambitious target to triple its domestic production to $126 billion and achieve five times growth in exports to $55 billion, by FY2026.Mobile phones are 21.5% of India’s electronics domestic demand and are growing at 15% compounded annually, the report said, calling the mobile phone PLI scheme a success story. “Since FY17, mobile phone production/exports are up 3.9x/65x, while imports are down to a third”.However, the low production value add at 18% remains a key criticism of the scheme, where China and Vietnam have 38% and 24% local value add respectively.The BoFA analysis suggested that 70% of the mobile phone’s cost that includes the display, memory and other semiconductor, are hard to localise in the near term since it requires large capex and high-end technology.But the report noted that the Rs 38,000-crore PLI scheme had helped improve the export mix in local production from 16% on-year to 25%, adding that this can enable India to become a “credible global supply chain alternative” for mobile phones and electronics.The BoFA report said India consumed $158 billion worth of electronic goods in FY2023, which grew at 11% compounded annually over FY17-23. Yet, the majority of supplies were largely met by imports. Electronics imports stood at $77 billion in FY23, and is the second-largest import bill representing a fifth of the country’s trade deficit.However, the PLI scheme, the report said, will help in India’s efforts to cut imports and step up exports which can improve its macroeconomic outlook, and reduce the current account deficit by $112 billion over five years, provide stability in foreign exchange, and accelerate growth for capex, credit, and logistics sector.The report said that 68 stocks globally are exposed on the back of the PLI scheme in India.