Please Welcome Hamza APC 6 X 6

Just look at that,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, can we start building them . Both 6 x 6 and 8 x 8 , we need 150 of each of them for our FC and 150 of them (total 300) for our Army in KPK and Baluchistan.

Please change the Toyota trucks in A+ and A category areas , we already lost many good friends and family members .

Click to expand...