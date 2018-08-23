/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Please streamline and simplify this Forum

Discussion in 'Suggestions & Discussions' started by TheCrazy, Aug 23, 2018 at 5:39 AM.

  1. Aug 23, 2018 at 5:39 AM #1
    TheCrazy

    TheCrazy FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    17
    Joined:
    Jul 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 10 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I would say the number one problem with this place is how many different threads and sections there are.

    This place needs to be streamlined, and if this were done it would be a great place to hang out. Right now its too convoluted and messy. So many different sections it ridiculous.

    Just have a few sections. I would suggest three sections. World Affairs. Sports. And Off Topic which would be for movies and everything else. You could split it up in different ways.

    But right now, trying to browse the message board is just a nightmare. If you fix it, people will spend far more time here.
     
  2. Aug 23, 2018 at 5:56 AM #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,071
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,783 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    This forum is complicated, life is complicated as well.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)