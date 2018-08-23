Please streamline and simplify this Forum

I would say the number one problem with this place is how many different threads and sections there are. This place needs to be streamlined, and if this were done it would be a great place to hang out. Right now its too convoluted and messy. So many different sections it ridiculous. Just have a few sections. I would suggest three sections. World Affairs. Sports. And Off Topic which would be for movies and everything else. You could split it up in different ways. But right now, trying to browse the message board is just a nightmare. If you fix it, people will spend far more time here.