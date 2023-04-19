Please pray for aunts passing.

Dear Members,



I kindly request you to offer prayers for my dear aunt my mom's older sister whom I was very close to, she has passed today with great sadness and my families broken heart I am requesting you all to pray for as I think you all as family as well it would be deeply appreciated. " To ALLAH be belong " " May ALLAH grant her the highest place in JANNAT " AMEEN, thank you for your prayers and support in advance and may ALLAH bless you all and your families AMEEN.