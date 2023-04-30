What's new

Please lookout for tbis propaganda tweet by Pakistanis

NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Nov 15, 2022
A picture is now widely being posted on twitter by Pakistanis, claiming that this is some young woman's grave. The family has put metal grills on the grave so that the dead body doesn't get exhumed by sexual predators.
This is a new low by Twitter Pakistanis. Insulting own country with such dirty propaganda without checking facts.
Noe even being reported by Indian media quoting Pakistani twitter users.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652685902546698241



The actual picture is from Hyderabad India, xand for entirely different reason.
Heres the actual post.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652679049419063296
 

