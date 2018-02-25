What's new

PLEASE HELP ! PAF SPSSC 2018 - Electrical Engineering Initial test help required

544_delta said:
Salam All.

is there any experienced person here who has experience of applying in PAF spssc for electrical engineering? i need help in preparing for the initial test. Can some one please please please guide me about the syllabus or the topics of which the test comprises?
someone please help

@balixd @Signalian @Burhan Wani @naveedullahkhankhattak @snow lake @Knuckles @The Eagle
intelligence test is normal. 35 minutes. practice from any book and increase your speed. take a stop watch and start practicing.
subject test is mostly from antenna theory, fpga, digital electronics. Its mostly for avionics. Its easy if you have a real degree.
only few candidates are selected for psychological test,which is also same as that in issb.
 
544_delta said:
Salam All.

is there any experienced person here who has experience of applying in PAF spssc for electrical engineering? i need help in preparing for the initial test. Can some one please please please guide me about the syllabus or the topics of which the test comprises?
someone please help

@balixd @Signalian @Burhan Wani @naveedullahkhankhattak @snow lake @Knuckles @The Eagle
Test was tough.
Revise your syllabus very well & review questionnaire available on PEC website. Don't take it easy, prepare well in order to avail this opportunity.

544_delta said:
Salam All.

is there any experienced person here who has experience of applying in PAF spssc for electrical engineering? i need help in preparing for the initial test. Can some one please please please guide me about the syllabus or the topics of which the test comprises?
someone please help

@balixd @Signalian @Burhan Wani @naveedullahkhankhattak @snow lake @Knuckles @The Eagle
I appeared in Naval SSC.
In 2016.
 
Burhan Wani said:
Test was tough.
Revise your syllabus very well & review questionnaire available on PEC website. Don't take it easy, prepare well in order to avail this opportunity.
thank you for your reply sir. by the way, which questionnaire are you talking about? would you kindly tell me a bit more about it?
naveedullahkhankhattak said:
intelligence test is normal. 35 minutes. practice from any book and increase your speed. take a stop watch and start practicing.
subject test is mostly from antenna theory, fpga, digital electronics. Its mostly for avionics. Its easy if you have a real degree.
only few candidates are selected for psychological test,which is also same as that in issb.
sir thanks for the information. i have just a few more queries. in the advertisement, they have mentioned that one needs to have a degree in:
a) electronics/ electrical /mechatronics
b)mechanical/aero
c)metallurgy/aero chemical
now i wanted to ask that is the test for (a) going to be the same? like all the guys of electronics electrical mech etc will attempt same paper?
secondly, are the questions numerical in nature ? are we allowed a pen and paper?
lastly, is there any online source from which i can prep these topics? should i focus on electric machines , control system, signal and systems etc or the ones that you told? engineering has a pretty diverse syllabus and thats really bothering me...it would make me focus so much better if i could just narrow it down to most relevant topics...kindly help me in that regard....thanks again
 
544_delta said:
thank you for your reply sir. by the way, which questionnaire are you talking about? would you kindly tell me a bit more about it?

sir thanks for the information. i have just a few more queries. in the advertisement, they have mentioned that one needs to have a degree in:
a) electronics/ electrical /mechatronics
b)mechanical/aero
c)metallurgy/aero chemical
now i wanted to ask that is the test for (a) going to be the same? like all the guys of electronics electrical mech etc will attempt same paper?
secondly, are the questions numerical in nature ? are we allowed a pen and paper?
lastly, is there any online source from which i can prep these topics? should i focus on electric machines , control system, signal and systems etc or the ones that you told? engineering has a pretty diverse syllabus and thats really bothering me...it would make me focus so much better if i could just narrow it down to most relevant topics...kindly help me in that regard....thanks again
no. electronics and electrical are mostly for avionics. its mostly embedded systems and antenna theory,EMT,EMW.

for mechanical I have no idea but I should be different.
you will know the field through your roll number slip. it will be avionics probably or power. revise according to that field.

544_delta said:
thank you for your reply sir. by the way, which questionnaire are you talking about? would you kindly tell me a bit more about it?

sir thanks for the information. i have just a few more queries. in the advertisement, they have mentioned that one needs to have a degree in:
a) electronics/ electrical /mechatronics
b)mechanical/aero
c)metallurgy/aero chemical
now i wanted to ask that is the test for (a) going to be the same? like all the guys of electronics electrical mech etc will attempt same paper?
secondly, are the questions numerical in nature ? are we allowed a pen and paper?
lastly, is there any online source from which i can prep these topics? should i focus on electric machines , control system, signal and systems etc or the ones that you told? engineering has a pretty diverse syllabus and thats really bothering me...it would make me focus so much better if i could just narrow it down to most relevant topics...kindly help me in that regard....thanks again
no numericals.
 
544_delta said:
thank you for your reply sir. by the way, which questionnaire are you talking about? would you kindly tell me a bit more about it?

sir thanks for the information. i have just a few more queries. in the advertisement, they have mentioned that one needs to have a degree in:
a) electronics/ electrical /mechatronics
b)mechanical/aero
c)metallurgy/aero chemical
now i wanted to ask that is the test for (a) going to be the same? like all the guys of electronics electrical mech etc will attempt same paper?
secondly, are the questions numerical in nature ? are we allowed a pen and paper?
lastly, is there any online source from which i can prep these topics? should i focus on electric machines , control system, signal and systems etc or the ones that you told? engineering has a pretty diverse syllabus and thats really bothering me...it would make me focus so much better if i could just narrow it down to most relevant topics...kindly help me in that regard....thanks again
It is available on Pakistan Engineering Council website.
 
544_delta said:
Salam All.

is there any experienced person here who has experience of applying in PAF spssc for electrical engineering? i need help in preparing for the initial test. Can some one please please please guide me about the syllabus or the topics of which the test comprises?
someone please help

@balixd @Signalian @Burhan Wani @naveedullahkhankhattak @snow lake @Knuckles @The Eagle
544_delta said:
Salam All.

is there any experienced person here who has experience of applying in PAF spssc for electrical engineering? i need help in preparing for the initial test. Can some one please please please guide me about the syllabus or the topics of which the test comprises?
someone please help

@balixd @Signalian @Burhan Wani @naveedullahkhankhattak @snow lake @Knuckles @The Eagle
AOA i have done electrical engineering and my test engg-avionics for short service commission is due next month..Cant understand what to study and what to leave.The course is quite extensive .would mean alot if u could help me regarding what courses/topics to study..
Thnx anyways
 
As salam o alikum All,

Can anyone senior/experienced member please guide me about written test of PAF SPSSC engineering branch. There is only stated that test would be from Telecom and Avionics, can anyone please guide about the specified topics that can be included in the test. I will be really greatful for your kind guidance.

Thank You.
 
Ahsan Ahmad Kiyani said:
As salam o alikum All,

Can anyone senior/experienced member please guide me about written test of PAF SPSSC engineering branch. There is only stated that test would be from Telecom and Avionics, can anyone please guide about the specified topics that can be included in the test. I will be really greatful for your kind guidance.

Thank You.
Revise the important courses of your degree. The test will be taken from those contents.
Some important courses could be:
- Basic algebra - differential equations etc
- Analog / Digital communicaton systems
- Control systems
- Digital signal processing
 
Use a good intro book and you can procure mock tests to practice too. Don't worry, it's not really that difficult. Good luck.
Ahsan Ahmad Kiyani said:
As salam o alikum All,

Can anyone senior/experienced member please guide me about written test of PAF SPSSC engineering branch. There is only stated that test would be from Telecom and Avionics, can anyone please guide about the specified topics that can be included in the test. I will be really greatful for your kind guidance.

Thank You.
Ahsan Ahmad Kiyani said:
As salam o alikum All,

Can anyone senior/experienced member please guide me about written test of PAF SPSSC engineering branch. There is only stated that test would be from Telecom and Avionics, can anyone please guide about the specified topics that can be included in the test. I will be really greatful for your kind guidance.

Thank You.
Aren't all the tests including gdp and this postponed due to corona virus?
 
Side-Winder said:
Revise the important courses of your degree. The test will be taken from those contents.
Some important courses could be:
- Basic algebra - differential equations etc
- Analog / Digital communicaton systems
- Control systems
- Digital signal processing
What about PAF CSC Engineering Branch?

loanranger said:
Aren't all the tests including gdp and this postponed due to corona virus?
Mine is
 

