PLEASE HELP ! PAF SPSSC 2018 - Electrical Engineering Initial test help required

thank you for your reply sir. by the way, which questionnaire are you talking about? would you kindly tell me a bit more about it?



sir thanks for the information. i have just a few more queries. in the advertisement, they have mentioned that one needs to have a degree in:

a) electronics/ electrical /mechatronics

b)mechanical/aero

c)metallurgy/aero chemical

now i wanted to ask that is the test for (a) going to be the same? like all the guys of electronics electrical mech etc will attempt same paper?

secondly, are the questions numerical in nature ? are we allowed a pen and paper?

lastly, is there any online source from which i can prep these topics? should i focus on electric machines , control system, signal and systems etc or the ones that you told? engineering has a pretty diverse syllabus and thats really bothering me...it would make me focus so much better if i could just narrow it down to most relevant topics...kindly help me in that regard....thanks again