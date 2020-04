Hi All,



I m very curious to know "why the prices are almost 1.5 to 2.0 % high in Pakistan"?



I could understand only below two points:



1. Imported items will be High because purchased in dollars. Because of the rupees values, price will be high if compare to India.



2. For international tourists, Pakistan will be cheaper due to rupees values.



3. Living cost will be cheaper if based on calculation will be dollars (not rupees).





But I failed to understand, why the prices are high if I talk about fruits, vegetables and glossary item's I.e wheat, rice and sugar etc.



A common Pakistani or Indian gets salary/money in rupees ( not in dollars).



Could anyone explain pls without trolling?

Click to expand...