Please don’t be a Trumpian. Take COVID-19 seriously.

Religious Ignorance Kills: Landon Spradlin, a Virginia pastor who claimed the “mass hysteria” around the coronavirus pandemic was part of a media plot against Trump, has died from the virus. ABC News reports:Landon Spradlin’s family never got to say goodbye.The 66-year-old father and husband from Virginia died due to complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday morning in North Carolina.While on the way home from a mission trip, Spradlin collapsed and was taken to a hospital in Concord, North Carolina. He was eventually put on a ventilator as his condition worsened.According to reports , Spradlin, a 66-year-old Christian “musical evangelist,” fell ill while on a missionary trip to New Orleans with his wife. Friendly Atheist reports Spradlin went to New Orleans to “wash it from its Sin and debauchery.”On his Facebook page Spradlin shared a misleading meme attempting to minimize COVID-19, comparing the virus to the swine flu, and suggesting that the response to the coronavirus pandemic was media created “mass hysteria” to damage Trump.