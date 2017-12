A name is just a name. A legal entity like sovereign India or Pakistan can come and go. Fact: both came into existence in 1947. That is why you celebrate in August every year. The British Raj was dissolved in 1947. However when I talk of our history I mean our land and it's peoples. Do try to understand that fine point. Fools like you will claim Sri Lankan people arrived on alien space ships in 1971 and took over Ceylon. Or that Myanmar has no history prior to 1980. Or that West Indians are proper Ganga worshipping Hindus and West Indies was part of Mata India because - well look at the name West I-n-d-i-a-n.



I talk of history of Indus Basin which as a geographic fact has existed for millenia. I trace it's history from dawn of time all the way to the present iteration of that sacred geography - Indus Pakistan.



Got that Mr Ganga?

Click to expand...