Please do not abuse all army personnel

I was browsing the web and I came across this social media post despite our anger we must not forget those who actually fight for the country

These two soldiers just laid down their lives for our country and I am just doing my part to make sure they are never forgotten for their contribution
1649718882217.png

They were commoners like you and me they would be heartbroken to know that they died while everyone hated them say what you will about the top brass but leave these boys out of it

That's all I wanted to add, Thank you.
 
I agree, I don’t understand why people are going against the army, the very people who died for the country, the very people why Pakistan exists. Yes some generals and higher ups are corrupt, yes they have caused these issues, but the hate should be directed towards them individually, not at the military as a whole.
 
I agree, I don’t understand why people are going against the army, the very people who died for the country, the very people why Pakistan exists. Yes some generals and higher ups are corrupt, yes they have caused these issues, but the hate should be directed towards them individually, not at the military as a whole.
I am only speaking for our soldiers who actually fight for the country and some don't make it out alive

The rest I leave to Allah almighty

Haven't heard anyone put down the average foot soldier, they're only talking about the top brass.
When people say "army" they speak as if foot soldiers are to blame too
Terms like "People in uniform" and all to degrade those guys
 
please stop this bs no o e is against our brother sacrificing life for Pakistan we are against bastards like bajwa that chikna dg isi or brass who waste their sacrifices by partnerning with corrupts they not only wastes sacrifices of soldiers but they are directly responsible for thousands of Pajkistanis who die because of hunger because of disease why because their favorite wadera looted all the money! so no bs gali gali shor hai "general chor hai"
 
NOBODY means it in that way.

Nobody says "the board of Goldman Sachs" when referring to the financial meltdown on Wall St in 2008. Or the "cabinet of the government" --- you just say "the government."

Everybody knows that using the term generally means that one is referring to its top brass --- the actual decision-makers.
 
I am only speaking for our soldiers who actually fight for the country and some don't make it out alive

When people say "army" they speak as if foot soldiers are to blame too
Terms like "People in uniform" and all to degrade those guys
Your definitely over thinking it. When they say army/establishment I and average person don't be thinking of the soldiers sitting at the check post I'm thinking of the big boys pulling the puppet strings.

It's you taking everything literally and complicating things without using your simple initiative.
 
When we bash the army, we are referring to the generals. Not the foot soldiers.
It's obvious.

People are just falling for the aggressive counter-propaganda that has ALWAYS been used to shield the army from meaningful oversight, accountability, and criticism.
 
I agree, I don’t understand why people are going against the army, the very people who died for the country, the very people why Pakistan exists. Yes some generals and higher ups are corrupt, yes they have caused these issues, but the hate should be directed towards them individually, not at the military as a whole.
Funny thing is here mate!

I read people posts here openly attacked our entire Pashtuns community regularly on the whole because of TTP! ..,..,,,Lol

And now the good folk on here are asking us all to disable Bajwa from the army itself, as a lone nut his actions alone went and gone rogue, ok hehe believable

And We are very saddened by this soldiers news may Allah grant them jannat ferdous to our martyred
 
Your definitely over thinking it. When they say army/establishment I and average person don't be thinking of the soldiers sitting at the check post I'm thinking of the big boys pulling the puppet strings.

It's you taking everything literally and complicating things without using your simple initiative.
Obvious to everyone except a few who have fallen for the info warfare of the deep state, who are portraying patriotic Pakistanis as some sort of fifth column hell-bent on disintegrating the fauj and country. Bhai, these were the same people who were the best defenders of the fauj ---- but the fauj has to do its professional duties (nothing more and nothing less, unless needed in an emergency) to deserve that.
 
Don't fall for the ISPR propaganda.

Apart from 1 idiot on this forum I've not seen any criticise our soldiers. Its either directed at the individuals at the top of the generic phrase army, establishment, military etc is used.

Those at the top should have considered reputational impact when they acted.

20220410_214138.jpg
 
please stop this bs no o e is against our brother sacrificing life for Pakistan we are against bastards like bajwa that chikna dg isi or brass who waste their sacrifices by partnerning with corrupts they not only wastes sacrifices of soldiers but they are directly responsible for thousands of Pajkistanis who die because of hunger because of disease why because their favorite wadera looted all the money! so no bs gali gali shor hai "general chor hai"
Who says I disagree with you
The top brass had sold this country

But some of our people take out their anger on foot soldiers
 

