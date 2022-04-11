Please do not abuse all army personnel

I was browsing the web and I came across this social media post despite our anger we must not forget those who actually fight for the country
These two soldiers just laid down their lives for our country and I am just doing my part to make sure they are never forgotten for their contribution
They were commoners like you and me they would be heartbroken to know that they died while everyone hated them say what you will about the top brass but leave these boys out of it
That's all I wanted to add, Thank you.
These two soldiers just laid down their lives for our country and I am just doing my part to make sure they are never forgotten for their contribution
They were commoners like you and me they would be heartbroken to know that they died while everyone hated them say what you will about the top brass but leave these boys out of it
That's all I wanted to add, Thank you.