Please do not abuse all army personnel

I was browsing the web and I came across this social media post despite our anger we must not forget those who actually fight for the countryThese two soldiers just laid down their lives for our country and I am just doing my part to make sure they are never forgotten for their contributionThey were commoners like you and me they would be heartbroken to know that they died while everyone hated them say what you will about the top brass but leave these boys out of itThat's all I wanted to add, Thank you.