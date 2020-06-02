What's new

Please do dua for my elder brother

His been in hospital for a week, due to breathing issues and chest infection. Going in and out of the hospital has been an norm for him as his been diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis 10+ years ago and his health has deteriorated since, his bed bound and fully paralysed and can only take food through a peg tube. Recently the doctor said prepare for the worst has he was having breathing issues early in the morning, along with many other complications.

Please keep him in Your duas, thanks. His only in his mid 30's..
 
May Allah grant him shifa

k
 
May Allah give him perfect health ASAP and you all courage to help him. Ameen
 
May Allah give him shaffa and make easy for him.
 
May Allah help him and make it easy for him and may Allah help you and your family go through these tough times.
 
