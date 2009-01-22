Please change my Username

levina said:

That red INDIAN tribe sounds fine.IMO.

Btw should you not take up this issue in GHQ?? Was it because I linked it to JEEP-Cherokee???That red INDIAN tribe sounds fine.IMO.Btw should you not take up this issue in GHQ?? Click to expand...

Na , its because while reading the history of various tribes i found more affinity to moosehide than cherokee even if cherokke sounds cooler .Bude you are gay as faak