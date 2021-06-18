Plausible Turk-Pak Hybrid Presence Inside Afghanistan

Hakikat ve Hikmet
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 14, 2015
- 12,530
- 16
- Country
-
- Location
-
Some points to ponder based on the discussion from Mete Yarar, a Turkish defense and political analyst, and my inputs:
- Afghanistan isn't the name of just another country. According to Brzezinski (the US architect of the USSR's fall serviced via Af-Pak), whoever controls Afghanistan controls the world
- Kemal Pasha took an especial interest on Afghanistan (no Pak at that time) even though Turkey was war-torn with virtually zero resources
- Afghanistan is too valuable to leave to the whims of the inexperienced Taliban, who aren't exactly in the best terms with the moderate Afghans. It's the recipe of further foreign-engineered turmoil with huge fallouts onto Pak
- A Turk-Pak "hybrid" presence inside Afghanistan - completely independent of any other powers in the world - can quench the qualms of the warring parties to some extent. Here, the "hybrid" presence means almost invisible behind-the-scene actions with not the nose of a single Pak or Turkish folk bleeding
- Such a presence can balance the other "presences". Flowers filled with honey attract the bees
- Pak and Turkey have got everything to benefit from it with little risk. There's no "free lunch" in this Dunya! As for the "free lunch" in the Ahiret, it needs to be earned while being in this Dunya
- Etc.
Last edited: