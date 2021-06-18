Plausible Turk-Pak Hybrid Presence Inside Afghanistan

jamal18 said: Dude, People don't learn that you can't tell the Afghans how to run their country. Click to expand...

Hence, the "hybrid" presence without hurting the "egos"! And, the Pindi Boys are an expert on that, and so are the Turkish General Staffs (Libya, Northern Irak/Syria etc.)!!! And, how do you think the Muslim Empires were run encompassing so many different types of the most "hot headed" folks in the world????