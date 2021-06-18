What's new

Plausible Turk-Pak Hybrid Presence Inside Afghanistan

Some points to ponder based on the discussion from Mete Yarar, a Turkish defense and political analyst, and my inputs:
  • Afghanistan isn't the name of just another country. According to Brzezinski (the US architect of the USSR's fall serviced via Af-Pak), whoever controls Afghanistan controls the world
  • Kemal Pasha took an especial interest on Afghanistan (no Pak at that time) even though Turkey was war-torn with virtually zero resources
  • Afghanistan is too valuable to leave to the whims of the inexperienced Taliban, who aren't exactly in the best terms with the moderate Afghans. It's the recipe of further foreign-engineered turmoil with huge fallouts onto Pak
  • A Turk-Pak "hybrid" presence inside Afghanistan - completely independent of any other powers in the world - can quench the qualms of the warring parties to some extent. Here, the "hybrid" presence means almost invisible behind-the-scene actions with not the nose of a single Pak or Turkish folk bleeding
  • Such a presence can balance the other "presences". Flowers filled with honey attract the bees
  • Pak and Turkey have got everything to benefit from it with little risk. There's no "free lunch" in this Dunya! As for the "free lunch" in the Ahiret, it needs to be earned while being in this Dunya
  • Etc.


 
Last edited:
If the Taliban don't want any foreign presence, then it should be respected by all outsiders. It's their country. We shouldn't let anyone drag us into something that will come to bite us in the a**, as has been the case till now.

Turkey is thounds of miles away thus safe from any blow back. Turkey is doing this in hopes of repairing their frayed relations with the US and Europe, and in return for getting some nice perks from them.

For pakistan in such a scenario, there is little to no gain in being part of any such set up. Whether Kabul airport functions or not is not worth the lives of our soldiers. Those who benefit from it should guard it themselves. This is where our national interest clearly diverges from turkish interest.
 
Last edited:
@Hakikat ve Hikmet
My study about Afghanistan tells me that Afghans do not like anyone from outside. Despite everything what anyone has tried, it has failed because for them you will always be outsider.

What do you propose on how Pakistan and Turkey can help build Afghanistan?
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Pak and Turkey have got everything to benefit from it with little risk. There's no "free lunch" in this Dunya! As for the "free lunch" in the Ahiret, it needs to be earned while being in this Dunya
Click to expand...
Little risk?
Because of joining US war on terror we made many enemies and lost hundreds of billions of dollars and 100k + lives. We’ve learned our lesson the hard way.
There’s little risk for Turkey since they aren’t neighbours with Afghanistan. We are neighbours with them if we go against Taliban again then we’ll see a new wave of insurgency in Pakistan and more deadlier this time.
Let afghans rule their own country.
We have good ties with afghan Taliban atm we want to keep it that way we want allies in the region not more enemies!!!!
 
jamal18 said:
Dude, People don't learn that you can't tell the Afghans how to run their country.
Click to expand...
Hence, the "hybrid" presence without hurting the "egos"! And, the Pindi Boys are an expert on that, and so are the Turkish General Staffs (Libya, Northern Irak/Syria etc.)!!! And, how do you think the Muslim Empires were run encompassing so many different types of the most "hot headed" folks in the world????

Babur Han took control of Kabul before reaching out to Hindustan for a reason....
 
The whole world has failed in Afghanistan. Nato, usa, ussr. What makes you think Pakistan and Turkey can win in Afghanistan?
 
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Little risk?
Because of joining US war on terror we made many enemies and lost hundreds of billions of dollars and 100k + lives. We’ve learned our lesson the hard way.
There’s little risk for Turkey since they aren’t neighbours with Afghanistan. We are neighbours with them if we go against Taliban again then we’ll see a new wave of insurgency in Pakistan and more deadlier this time.
Let afghans rule their own country.
We have good ties with afghan Taliban atm we want to keep it that way we want allies in the region not more enemies!!!!
Click to expand...
After losing 4K soldiers Pak let Bangals go....

What's the limit for Pak's endurance for Afganistan??? For some stuffs can be measured by money, and some stuffs are priceless...
Jf-17 block 3 said:
The whole world has failed in Afghanistan. Nato, usa, ussr. What makes you think Pakistan and Turkey can win in Afghanistan?
Click to expand...
The Muslim History of building Great Empires of Faith....
 
Why does turkey want to go to afghani'ville? the talib don't want any foreign troops or foreign agents running around their nation.

so........why?
 
