Islamabad: Two sectors of Islamabad, E-8 and E-9, have taken the lead in banning plastic bags.



The ban has been put in place to raise awareness among the residents, particularly the youth, regarding the hazards of plastic use. The residents too have welcomed the measure and they can be spotted heading to shops and markets in these two sectors, carrying cloth-made bags or big paper ones.

The environment-friendly measure in the two sectors has been taken by the local military leadership — Sector E-8 houses Naval headquarters and E-9, Air Headquarters.



The two sectors are like two smaller “cities within the city” containing offices of armed personnel, hospitals, universities, schools, banks, post offices, shopping centres, police stations, parks, playgrounds and markets; in short, with all the facilities considered part and parcel of modern living.



Recently, plastic bags were banned in these sectors, with shopkeepers instructed to keep environment-friendly recycled shopping bags or paper bags for the convenience of shoppers.



In spite of this daily influx and exodus of hundreds and thousands of people and vehicles, the roads in these sectors are cleaner, and parks and pavements aren’t littered.

