Plasan starts construction of naval armor for Type 26 frigates of BAE Systems The ships for the UK Royal Navy are due to enter service in the mid-2020s Eyal Boguslavsky | 5/08/2020 The Type 26 Global Combat Ship. Photo: BAE Systems Israeli armored vehicle manufacturer Plasan officially announced it has started producing armor for a new type of combat ship that will be built by BAE Systems. The Type 26 Global Combat Ship to be constructed in Glasgow, Scotland is expected to be one of the world's most advanced combat ships. Navyrecognition.com noted that in February 2018 Plasan signed a contract with BAE Systems for the armoring of Type 26 Global Combat Ships for the UK Royal Navy. The first Type 26 is due to enter service in the mid-2020s. According to sources in Plasan, during the last few years the Israeli company has been developing armor systems to address the protection requirements of modern maritime armored vessels. These new advanced lightweight armor systems allowed Plasan to win major competitions held by Naval OEMs, and Plasan is in the process of designing and producing unique armor systems for new and modern designs of frigates and destroyers. The company specializing in armor has also developed, designed and delivered 3 unique armor shipsets for the new US Navy DDG1000 Zumwalt-class destroyers.