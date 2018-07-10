Plasan Sandcat M-LPV Mine-resistant Light Patrol Vehicle " data-medium-file="https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=625&h=469?w=300" data-large-file="https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=625&h=469?w=625" src="https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=625&h=469" alt="Plasan Sandcat M-LPV Mine-resistant Light Patrol Vehicle" width="625" height="469" class="size-full wp-image-8745" srcset="https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=625&h=469 625w, https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=1250&h=938 1250w, https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=150&h=113 150w, https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=300&h=225 300w, https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=768&h=576 768w, https://destiracenter.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/plasan-sandcat-m-lpv-mine-resistant-light-patrol-vehicle.jpg?w=1024&h=768 1024w" sizes="(max-width: 625px) 100vw, 625px" style="-x-ignore: 1"> Plasan Sandcat M-LPV Mine-resistant Light Patrol Vehicle At the Eurosatory 2018, the defense exhibition currently held in Paris, the Israeli company Plasan introduced the first sample of a new armored car based on the SandCat architecture of the 4th generation, created around the same powerful Ford chassis that were used by the first Sandcat M-LPV (Mine-resistant Light Patrol Vehicle), designed as a fully structural monocoque, without a framework. Built around the same rugged Ford components, the M-LPV is the first SandCat engineered as a fully structural monocoque, doing away with a ladder-frame chassis. The M-LPV has compact dimensions, like the first SandCat, easy access due to a 5-door design and a total weight of less than 10 tons while simultaneously increasing mine protection to a level of 2a/2b by STANAG for all 8 people. The new chassisless design allows it to achieve a higher level of underbody mine protection without paying the usual price in weight and height. Plasan Sandcat M-LPV Mine-resistant Light Patrol Vehicle Peripheral protection is modular and can be configured between Stanag 2 and Stanag 3 (or equivalent) subject to payload requirements. SSix fire ports allow the crew to fire from their weapon, and the interior is adapted to accommodate a large number of different communication systems and other equipment. Two-zone air-conditioning is standard and options include independent heater, NBC filtration, Fire-Suppression Systems, situational awareness systems and either manual or remote-controlled roof-mounted weapons. SandCat, Plasan’s family of 4X4 armored vehicles, offers the flexibility and robustness needed for every defense and security mission. While providing high-end protection, SandCat maintains its maneuverability and agility, even when equipped with surveillance and communications systems. The SandCat family has been designed to support a wide range of challenges and missions including: law enforcement, Special Forces, homeland security, border patrol and armed conflicts. SandCats are also used to transport troops, as a command and control centers, and to transport VIPs though conflict zones. To date, there are over 15 variants of SandCats, tailored to meet specific field conditions.