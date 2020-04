- The Worker word is used for all who are not officially employed to governmental organizations ( so according to law , there is no difference between for example a programmer or nuclear scientist or some uneducated worker )



- most private companies pay less for more work hours to worker



- most things in Iran are more expensive than European countries ( like for example fridge , TV , Cellphone ... )



- The Government increased its employee salary by 70% ( 50 % last month , and 15 - 20 % this month ) for next Iranian year



- The avarage usefull work per day done by a govermental employee in iran is lest than 30 minutes



- In a mockery to workers , This was signed by goverment and the employers representives while the workers representives refused to sign it



- the worker representives are chosen by goverment in Iran , so even these clowns didn't agree to sign this because they thought thisis beyond unfair .



- IR is the most capitalist regime in the west of Asia



​



​