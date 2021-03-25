Plant 410 Civil Aviation to refurbish An-32 transports for Bangladesh

Refurbishment and upgrading work on three Bangladeshi Air Force An-32 transport aircraft in Ukraine is due to begin in 2022.
SE “Plant 410 Civil Aviation”, an aircraft repair firm affiliated with the State-owned Ukroboronprom defense industries conglomerate has reported it had received the contract for this work from FLITE SERVICES FZE of Bangladesh, Defense Express online media outlet informs.
The contract was signed in a ceremony at Plant 410 CA on Monday, March 22 by Oleksandr Pashchenko, CEO of Plant 410 CA and Mr Mahbub Alama, head of FLITE SERVICES FZE.
As noted, the contract terms stipulate that Plant 410 CA would “do major repair, life extension and upgrading on three An-32B airplanes operated by the Republic of Bangladesh,” according to a press statement released by Plant 410 CA.
“The said airplanes are due to arrive at Plant 410 CA in 2022, but preparatory work for the contract will get underway already in the near-term,” the statement says.
The Bangladeshi Air Force currently has three in-service An-32A(B) transport aircraft, carrying tail numbers S3-ACB, S3-ACA, and S3-ACD, respectively, and it's not the first time they will undergo repair and overhaul at Plant 410 CA.
As reported, three An-32Bs (tail numbers SCM-860, SCM-869, and SCM-863) operated by the Republic of Sri Lanka Air Force arrived for repairs at Plant 410 CA in August 2020, and the fourth is anticipated to arrive soon.
Beside this, a Bulgarian Air Force An-30 aerial surveillance and cartography aircraft (tail number 055) arrived for overhaul repairs at Plant 410 CA in late January.
Overall, as at the end of January 2021, 8 transport aircraft, including one Antonov An-26 in the Ukrainian Navy service, had been undergoing refurbishment at Plant 410 CA.
SE “Plant 410 Civil Aviation”, an aircraft repair firm affiliated with the State-owned Ukroboronprom defense industries conglomerate has reported it had received the contract for this work from FLITE SERVICES FZE of Bangladesh, Defense Express online media outlet informs.
The contract was signed in a ceremony at Plant 410 CA on Monday, March 22 by Oleksandr Pashchenko, CEO of Plant 410 CA and Mr Mahbub Alama, head of FLITE SERVICES FZE.
As noted, the contract terms stipulate that Plant 410 CA would “do major repair, life extension and upgrading on three An-32B airplanes operated by the Republic of Bangladesh,” according to a press statement released by Plant 410 CA.
“The said airplanes are due to arrive at Plant 410 CA in 2022, but preparatory work for the contract will get underway already in the near-term,” the statement says.
The Bangladeshi Air Force currently has three in-service An-32A(B) transport aircraft, carrying tail numbers S3-ACB, S3-ACA, and S3-ACD, respectively, and it's not the first time they will undergo repair and overhaul at Plant 410 CA.
As reported, three An-32Bs (tail numbers SCM-860, SCM-869, and SCM-863) operated by the Republic of Sri Lanka Air Force arrived for repairs at Plant 410 CA in August 2020, and the fourth is anticipated to arrive soon.
Beside this, a Bulgarian Air Force An-30 aerial surveillance and cartography aircraft (tail number 055) arrived for overhaul repairs at Plant 410 CA in late January.
Overall, as at the end of January 2021, 8 transport aircraft, including one Antonov An-26 in the Ukrainian Navy service, had been undergoing refurbishment at Plant 410 CA.
Plant 410 Civil Aviation to refurbish An-32 transports for Bangladesh
Refurbishment and upgrading work on three Bangladeshi Air Force An-32 transport aircraft in Ukraine is due to begin in 2022. — Ukrinform.
www.ukrinform.net