Plans to Raise 2 new Corps in South Pakistan

Oct 16, 2017
Pakistan
Pakistan
2 Corps needs to be raised in South Balochistan and South Sindh,

Corp HQ in Gwadar with Divisional HQ in Turbat and Panjgur.
Corp HQ in Pannu Aqil with Divisional HQ in Tharparkar and Umerkot.


Other than that FC Balochistan (specially south) needs to be more trained and more heavily armed with Advance technology.

Such plan was made during Gen. Musharaf's Era and was about to be done during Gen. Raheel Sharif's era as COAS, but instead of that Raheel Sharif went for raising a Division for CPEC Security.
 
R Wing

May 23, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
A military-centric security strategy is expensive and doesn't always work.

I would argue that this money is better spent in the complete modernization and restructuring of the intel community, on education reform, and general development in these areas.
 
Deltadart

May 22, 2016
United States
United States
Even better, fence all the borders, mine them, use high tech gadgets. whatever it takes to seal them completely. Stop terrorists, smugglers, and all other unwanted criminal scum from entering Pakistan. Our defense always begins in our cities and towns and not at our borders. Nothing is changing......
 

