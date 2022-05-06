Plans to Raise 2 new Corps in South Pakistan

2 Corps needs to be raised in South Balochistan and South Sindh,



Corp HQ in Gwadar with Divisional HQ in Turbat and Panjgur.

Corp HQ in Pannu Aqil with Divisional HQ in Tharparkar and Umerkot.





Other than that FC Balochistan (specially south) needs to be more trained and more heavily armed with Advance technology.



Such plan was made during Gen. Musharaf's Era and was about to be done during Gen. Raheel Sharif's era as COAS, but instead of that Raheel Sharif went for raising a Division for CPEC Security.