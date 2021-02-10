PLAN's Powerful Electromagnetic Weapon(Railgun) Further Trials at Dalian Port

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 6,148
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
Plan's powerful electromagnetic weapon also known as the railgun has been sighted at the Dalian port. Its mounted to a Type 072III-class landing ship Haiyang Shan and was earlier seen in a shipyard in Wuhan.
A railgun is a futuristic weapon that fires a projectile by supplying two parallel, conductive rails with a powerful electric charge, creating a magnetic field. The projectile, likely some sort of missile, is placed between the rails and is launched at supersonic speeds through the barrel by an electromagnetic reaction known as Lorentz force. The result can be devastating for conventional armor and defenses, the shell is fired at a speed of Mach 7 in 10 milliseconds.
A railgun is a futuristic weapon that fires a projectile by supplying two parallel, conductive rails with a powerful electric charge, creating a magnetic field. The projectile, likely some sort of missile, is placed between the rails and is launched at supersonic speeds through the barrel by an electromagnetic reaction known as Lorentz force. The result can be devastating for conventional armor and defenses, the shell is fired at a speed of Mach 7 in 10 milliseconds.