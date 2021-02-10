What's new

PLAN's Powerful Electromagnetic Weapon(Railgun) Further Trials at Dalian Port

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,148
21
14,901
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Plan's powerful electromagnetic weapon also known as the railgun has been sighted at the Dalian port. Its mounted to a Type 072III-class landing ship Haiyang Shan and was earlier seen in a shipyard in Wuhan.
1612973098153.png


1612973174812.png

A railgun is a futuristic weapon that fires a projectile by supplying two parallel, conductive rails with a powerful electric charge, creating a magnetic field. The projectile, likely some sort of missile, is placed between the rails and is launched at supersonic speeds through the barrel by an electromagnetic reaction known as Lorentz force. The result can be devastating for conventional armor and defenses, the shell is fired at a speed of Mach 7 in 10 milliseconds.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359481395987419137
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom