What's new

Planet India (screenshots from my collection)

F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,381
1
1,139
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Throughout the years,I've collected screenshots of the dumbest things I've seen Indians say in FB groups,youtube etc.
Some of the weirdest came from Indians and ocassionally Banglas and Africans at a group about Russian military equipment,where I put a question in order to stop the masses of spammers from joining. The question was simple:
"Why do you want to join this group?"
Keep that in mind as you see the various answers,but also the dumb youtube comments from proud pajeets.

38303423_991159517722228_1006350192238133248_o.jpg
hindo300.jpg
indians.jpg
indo4.jpg
lol1.jpg
Screenshot_2019-01-09 Russian Military Vehicles, Tanks, Weapons, Helicopters, Gear.png
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
61,977
5
49,919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I thought this was about climate change initiatives taken by India after being a successful example in nature conservation.

Such misleading titles are flaunting norms and conventions of the forum.
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,381
1
1,139
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Dual Wielder said:
India [Bharat] literally is the definition of cringe.
Click to expand...
You know what I understood about Indians is that,they may call you brother,say they love your country,talk about friendship and everything,but as soon as you criticize something about their country or culture,anything at all,even if you are right,they will go berserk. They will forget "friendship" and "brotherhood" and all that. I've seen it happen a lot of times online.
 
Last edited:
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,862
-3
25,919
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Foinikas said:
You know what I understood about Indians is that,they may call you brother,say they love your country,talk about friendship and everything,but as soon as you criticize something about their country or culture,anything at all,even if you are right,they will go berserk. They will forget "friendship" and "brotherhood" and all that. I've seen it happen a lot of times online.
Click to expand...



Thing with indians is that if you don't praise them or share their world beliefs, they become very defensive and verbally abusive. They switch very easily.
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,381
1
1,139
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Thing with indians is that if you don't praise them or share their world beliefs, they become very defensive and verbally abusive. They switch very easily.
Click to expand...
Exactly that! If you say one thing,just one thing about their history or culture or army or anything...even if it's true...they will go crazy!
Here I had called this guy "dalit" and he got angry. He then started making fun of "poor Greece" with 2 other hindos and boasting about how rich he is as an Indian. Lol.

lolzorz.jpg
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,862
-3
25,919
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Foinikas said:
Exactly that! If you say one thing,just one thing about their history or culture or army or anything...even if it's true...they will go crazy!
Here I had called this guy "dalit" and he got angry. He then started making fun of "poor Greece" with 2 other hindos and boasting about how rich he is as an Indian. Lol.

View attachment 772451
Click to expand...





Back in late 2016, an American journalist said he believed that india could never be a superpower. The abuse he got online was horrendously shocking. The indians were threatening to rape his female relatives and murder him. This is not a one off case. This always happens.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 6, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

gslv
Is it too late to save Maldives from climate change and Islamic extremism?
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
4K
Gibbs
Gibbs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom