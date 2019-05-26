What's new

Plan to split PIA into two firms - again...

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,652
36
17,299
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Tuesday discussed a plan to split the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines into two companies and returned the matter to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for some changes.


The plan was originally approved by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his last tenure. In 2015 the then government managed to convert the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation into a company through legislation. However, the plan could not be implemented then because of strong protests of PIA employees as well as opposition parties, who opposed the move that could lead to the privatisation of the airline.


In Tuesday’s meeting, the cabinet in a bid to pull out cash-strapped PIA from the financial crisis discussed dividing the organisation into two companies — new and the old PIAs.


Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn in the evening that the cabinet had in principle approved the plan to divide the national carrier into two companies, but sent the summary to ECC again for a few changes.



Earlier in the media briefing, he did not provide much detail about the plan as he said the cabinet was apprised that the operational losses of PIA had come down from Rs57bn to Rs1bn, which he said was a great success of the present management.


“The real problem of the PIA, however, is its loan which caused an overall loss of Rs460bn,” he added.


He said that the PIA’s aircraft-to-employee ratio was 450, which was highest in the world. “The previous governments of the PML-N and PPP had ruined the national institution by making political and unnecessary appointments,” he alleged.


Earlier this month, the ECC had approved a restructuring plan of the PIA that includes splitting the entity into two, slashing about 25 per cent of the total staff, etc.


In the ECC meeting, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain had presented a plan for amortisation of Rs457 billion worth of liabilities by FY2023. Of this, the ECC had approved absorbing about Rs202bn of liabilities as federal government equity in PIA during the current fiscal year, for being a non-cash transaction.


An official statement issued after the ECC meeting had said Dr Hussain made a detailed presentation on “human resource and operational restructuring” of PIA and suggested various options for restructuring, including measures to minimise losses and transform PIA into a financially viable entity. These included human resource restructuring through Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), hiring aviation experts, fleet modernisation, routes rationalisation, product development and revenue enhancement measures.


After detailed consultation, the ECC recommended the restructuring plan of PIACL for onward submission to the cabinet.

www.dawn.com

Plan to split PIA into two firms

Fawad Chaudhry says the govt has approved the plan in principle, but sent the summary to the ECC for some changes.
www.dawn.com
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,808
10
14,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
313ghazi said:
KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Tuesday discussed a plan to split the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines into two companies and returned the matter to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for some changes.


The plan was originally approved by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his last tenure. In 2015 the then government managed to convert the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation into a company through legislation. However, the plan could not be implemented then because of strong protests of PIA employees as well as opposition parties, who opposed the move that could lead to the privatisation of the airline.


In Tuesday’s meeting, the cabinet in a bid to pull out cash-strapped PIA from the financial crisis discussed dividing the organisation into two companies — new and the old PIAs.


Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn in the evening that the cabinet had in principle approved the plan to divide the national carrier into two companies, but sent the summary to ECC again for a few changes.



Earlier in the media briefing, he did not provide much detail about the plan as he said the cabinet was apprised that the operational losses of PIA had come down from Rs57bn to Rs1bn, which he said was a great success of the present management.


“The real problem of the PIA, however, is its loan which caused an overall loss of Rs460bn,” he added.


He said that the PIA’s aircraft-to-employee ratio was 450, which was highest in the world. “The previous governments of the PML-N and PPP had ruined the national institution by making political and unnecessary appointments,” he alleged.


Earlier this month, the ECC had approved a restructuring plan of the PIA that includes splitting the entity into two, slashing about 25 per cent of the total staff, etc.


In the ECC meeting, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain had presented a plan for amortisation of Rs457 billion worth of liabilities by FY2023. Of this, the ECC had approved absorbing about Rs202bn of liabilities as federal government equity in PIA during the current fiscal year, for being a non-cash transaction.


An official statement issued after the ECC meeting had said Dr Hussain made a detailed presentation on “human resource and operational restructuring” of PIA and suggested various options for restructuring, including measures to minimise losses and transform PIA into a financially viable entity. These included human resource restructuring through Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), hiring aviation experts, fleet modernisation, routes rationalisation, product development and revenue enhancement measures.


After detailed consultation, the ECC recommended the restructuring plan of PIACL for onward submission to the cabinet.

www.dawn.com

Plan to split PIA into two firms

Fawad Chaudhry says the govt has approved the plan in principle, but sent the summary to the ECC for some changes.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
just sell its assets(it has alot of fix assets) use the money to bail out the co operation, then give golden hand shake to current employees followed by privatization of controlling shares

the problem, this wont work as 5 years is not enough to do so
and after 5 years(3 years now) zardari or maryum will be back to power
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
539
1
761
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
313ghazi said:
KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Tuesday discussed a plan to split the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines into two companies and returned the matter to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for some changes.


The plan was originally approved by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his last tenure. In 2015 the then government managed to convert the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation into a company through legislation. However, the plan could not be implemented then because of strong protests of PIA employees as well as opposition parties, who opposed the move that could lead to the privatisation of the airline.


In Tuesday’s meeting, the cabinet in a bid to pull out cash-strapped PIA from the financial crisis discussed dividing the organisation into two companies — new and the old PIAs.


Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn in the evening that the cabinet had in principle approved the plan to divide the national carrier into two companies, but sent the summary to ECC again for a few changes.



Earlier in the media briefing, he did not provide much detail about the plan as he said the cabinet was apprised that the operational losses of PIA had come down from Rs57bn to Rs1bn, which he said was a great success of the present management.


“The real problem of the PIA, however, is its loan which caused an overall loss of Rs460bn,” he added.


He said that the PIA’s aircraft-to-employee ratio was 450, which was highest in the world. “The previous governments of the PML-N and PPP had ruined the national institution by making political and unnecessary appointments,” he alleged.


Earlier this month, the ECC had approved a restructuring plan of the PIA that includes splitting the entity into two, slashing about 25 per cent of the total staff, etc.


In the ECC meeting, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain had presented a plan for amortisation of Rs457 billion worth of liabilities by FY2023. Of this, the ECC had approved absorbing about Rs202bn of liabilities as federal government equity in PIA during the current fiscal year, for being a non-cash transaction.


An official statement issued after the ECC meeting had said Dr Hussain made a detailed presentation on “human resource and operational restructuring” of PIA and suggested various options for restructuring, including measures to minimise losses and transform PIA into a financially viable entity. These included human resource restructuring through Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), hiring aviation experts, fleet modernisation, routes rationalisation, product development and revenue enhancement measures.


After detailed consultation, the ECC recommended the restructuring plan of PIACL for onward submission to the cabinet.

www.dawn.com

Plan to split PIA into two firms

Fawad Chaudhry says the govt has approved the plan in principle, but sent the summary to the ECC for some changes.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
They had the perfect opportunity after the Karachi crash saga to wrap up PIA for good. That opportunity was missed completely.
They should have dissolved PIA and started a new airline - taking all deserving employees from PIA to the new carrier and this way getting rid of the political appointees. Once this was done you could run it as a national carrier or quasi national carrier or fully private carrier.

An opportunity missed in my opinion.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
3,631
2
4,444
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Invicta said:
They had the perfect opportunity after the Karachi crash saga to wrap up PIA for good. That opportunity was missed completely.
They should have dissolved PIA and started a new airline - taking all deserving employees from PIA to the new carrier and this way getting rid of the political appointees. Once this was done you could run it as a national carrier or quasi national carrier or fully private carrier.

An opportunity missed in my opinion.
Click to expand...
Our whole country is an amalgamation of sick jokes and lost opportunities. Why should this be any different.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

fatman17
PAF and the three wars
Replies
0
Views
1K
fatman17
fatman17
fatman17
A leaf from History: India and the Breakup of Pakistan
Replies
6
Views
914
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
B
Nine brothers who served in the Army, Navy and the Air Force
Replies
7
Views
14K
Venkat
V
Adux
Bruce Riedel on Kargil
Replies
2
Views
6K
Hasnain2009
Hasnain2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom